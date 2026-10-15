Building on six generations of Mini LED development, TCL highlights its integrated display manufacturing capabilities, colour accuracy, brightness and contrast technology

LAHORE, October 15, 2026: TCL has introduced its SQD-Mini LED TV technology in Pakistan, marking another step in the company’s decade-long investment in display manufacturing, quantum dot science and panel engineering.

The launch reflects TCL’s strategy to develop display technologies across the manufacturing chain, from quantum dot research to finished television panels. The company says this integrated approach helps it improve picture quality and address the growing demand for premium home entertainment.

Across Pakistan and other markets in the Middle East and Africa, televisions have become central to household entertainment. Consumers increasingly expect their screens to deliver cinematic viewing, live cricket and football, competitive gaming and clear pictures in brightly lit rooms.

Meeting these expectations requires advances in brightness, contrast, colour accuracy and long-term performance.

Six Generations of Mini LED Development

TCL’s introduction of SQD-Mini LED TV in Pakistan in 2026 builds on a display technology programme that began in 2019. According to the company, it launched its first QD-Mini LED television that year, following earlier development work integrating quantum dots with Mini LED technology.

A key part of this ecosystem is TCL CSOT, the company’s display panel manufacturing division. Its work covers panel production and display engineering, supporting TCL’s development of new television technologies.

According to figures provided by TCL, CSOT holds a 28.8 per cent global market share in televisions measuring 85 inches and above. The company also operates 12 panel production lines, with cumulative investment exceeding RMB 300 billion.

TCL says its manufacturing capabilities give it greater control over the development of display components and technologies. This approach also distinguishes the company from television brands that source panels from external manufacturers.

Three Technologies Drive SQD-Mini LED

TCL’s SQD-Mini LED TV combines three core technologies designed to improve picture quality: Super QLED, Precise Dimming Series and Ultra Color Filter.

Super QLED focuses on quantum dot particle purity to improve colour conversion and reduce colour inaccuracies.

Precise Dimming Series aims to improve local dimming performance. By controlling light more precisely, the technology seeks to reduce blooming and halo effects around bright objects against dark backgrounds.

Ultra Color Filter is designed to reduce colour impurities at the filtering stage, supporting more accurate colour reproduction across the screen.

Together, these technologies target brightness, contrast and colour accuracy at the display level rather than relying solely on software processing.

High Brightness and Enhanced Contrast

According to TCL, its SQD-Mini LED technology can deliver peak brightness of up to 10,000 nits and more than 20,000 local dimming zones. The company also claims zero colour crosstalk and a lifespan of 60,000 hours.

These specifications are intended to support vivid highlights, improved contrast and more precise lighting control. Local dimming zones help a television adjust brightness in different screen areas, improving the presentation of bright and dark scenes.

However, actual performance can vary by model, picture settings and viewing conditions. Consumers should check individual product specifications when comparing televisions.

TCL also claims a lifespan twice that of OLED. Such comparisons depend on the lifespan measurement method, operating conditions and the specific display technologies being compared.

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Premium Television Market Evolves

For Pakistani consumers considering large-screen televisions, premium performance increasingly involves more than screen size. Brightness, contrast, colour reproduction, gaming responsiveness and durability all contribute to the overall viewing experience.

These factors are particularly relevant for watching sports, films and high-definition content in different lighting conditions.

TCL’s SQD-Mini LED launch aims to bring its latest display technology to Pakistan while building on six generations of Mini LED development.

With its emphasis on manufacturing integration and panel-level innovation, the company is positioning SQD-Mini LED as part of its next phase of development in the premium television market.

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