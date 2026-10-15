Peshawar School Roof Collapse Kills 30, Including 28 Children and Two Teachers

At least 28 children and two female teachers were killed when the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar on Thursday, according to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) spokesperson Muhammad Asim. More than 30 people were injured.

The hospital declared an emergency and senior officials supervised treatment in the trauma ward. Some injured people were reported to be in critical condition.

“All the children were aged 13 or younger,” Asim said.

Rescue 1122 dispatched ambulances and disaster response vehicles to the scene. Rescue teams began searching the debris for people who might still be trapped and transferred injured children to hospitals.

Officials warned that the death toll could rise as the operation continued.

School Owner Taken Into Custody

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed said police had taken the school owner into custody and would register a case over the incident.

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He said the roof appeared to have been poorly constructed. The school’s location in narrow streets also hampered rescue operations, he added.

According to the CCPO, 110 children were enrolled at the school.

Pakistan Army personnel also reached the site and joined rescue and relief agencies. Teams worked to recover children and school staff feared trapped beneath the rubble and move the injured to hospitals.

Political Leaders Express Condolences

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep grief over the deaths and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

In a statement, the prime minister prayed for the deceased and asked Allah Almighty to grant strength and patience to their families. He also prayed for the injured to recover quickly.

Sharif directed the authorities to provide the injured with the best possible medical treatment and accelerate rescue operations.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also expressed sorrow over the tragedy and extended his sympathies to the affected families.

“The loss of precious lives of innocent children is an extremely painful tragedy,” Kundi said.

He prayed for the injured children’s speedy recovery and directed the relevant authorities to ensure the provision of the best possible medical facilities.

The governor also sought a detailed report on the incident and instructed the authorities to determine the cause of the collapse.

“May Allah Almighty grant the martyred children a place in His mercy and give their bereaved families the strength to bear this loss,” he said.

K-P Police Chief Orders Emergency Measures

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed took notice of the incident and directed CCPO Dr Mian Saeed to supervise rescue operations personally.

He ordered police and rescue teams to recover anyone trapped beneath the rubble safely and without delay.

The IGP also instructed the Peshawar Chief Traffic Officer to establish a green corridor for ambulances. He stressed that authorities must keep routes leading to hospitals clear to ensure the uninterrupted transfer of injured victims.

He further directed the SSP Operations and police rescue teams to deploy all available resources at the site.

Hameed expressed solidarity with the affected families and prayed for the full and speedy recovery of the injured children and teachers.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Calls for Swift Rescue

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life.

Bilawal said he was shocked by the tragedy and acknowledged the immense grief of parents who had lost their children.

He urged the administration to accelerate rescue operations and immediately recover anyone still trapped under the debris.

Bilawal also called for effective arrangements to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured at Lady Reading Hospital.

The tragedy prompted renewed calls for a thorough investigation into the building’s construction and the circumstances that led to the collapse.

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