ACCESS. ABILITY. CAREERS. brings job seekers with disabilities, private-sector employers and government institutions together to promote equal employment opportunities

KARACHI: The Sindh Persons with Disabilities Protection Authority (SPDPA) and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Government of Sindh, partnered with ConnectHear and title sponsor Standard Chartered to organise the ACCESS. ABILITY. CAREERS. career fair at Expo Centre Karachi.

The initiative aimed to expand employment opportunities for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and promote accessible, inclusive workplaces across Sindh.

The career fair brought together job seekers with disabilities, leading private-sector employers and government institutions. It provided a platform for candidates to explore career opportunities, connect with recruiters and access information about employment and support services.

Government Institutions Explore Support Services

SPDPA, alongside the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), explored services and support programmes aimed at the rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities.

The participation of these institutions highlighted the importance of coordination between government bodies and private-sector organisations. Such collaboration can help improve access to services and create pathways towards greater economic participation.

Promoting Equal Employment Opportunities

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Through ACCESS. ABILITY. CAREERS., the organisers sought to connect talented candidates with employers committed to inclusive recruitment.

The event also highlighted the need to make workplaces more accessible and ensure that persons with disabilities can compete for jobs based on their skills and qualifications.

The partnership between the Sindh government, ConnectHear and Standard Chartered reflects a shared focus on disability inclusion, economic empowerment and equal opportunities.

By bringing employers, job seekers and public institutions together, the initiative aims to support a more inclusive workforce and improve access to meaningful employment.

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