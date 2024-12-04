Karachi, December 4, 2024, An important meeting with the officers of the provincial Department of Investment and its subordinate institutions under the chairmanship of Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership was held today at the office of Sindh Investment Department, Finance and Trade Center Karachi. Secretary Investment Sindh Raja Khurram Shahzad was also present in the meeting.

On this occasion Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar stressed that a plan should be made to promote and encourage local industry and manufacturers. He directed that special encouragement should be ensured for local manufacturers of IT and other industrial sectors.

He said that plans should be made to make the exported goods more profitable through value addition and in this regard, opinion and guidance should be ensured from experts in the relevant fields, including universities, and in this regard, work should be started by making a priority list of the areas on which work can be started first.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed that a unified comprehensive website be created regarding investment opportunities in Sindh so that all necessary information about the opportunities is available to investors at all times.

In the meeting, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar directed the officers that the Department of Investment and its subordinate agencies should ensure partnership in providing all necessary facilities including energy from partner companies in the agreement made for any project so that the capital requirement can be met jointly under public-private partnership.

In the meeting, Sindh Special Economic Zone Management Company’s (SEZMC) Chief Executive Officer Abdul Azim Uqaili informed about the progress of his organization so far and said that after signing the agreement with the developer in the Karachi Marble City project, work on the project is ongoing and it is expected that sales work will start in August 2025.

In the meeting, Project Director Karachi Education City Abrar Sheikh; Project Director CLICK Anwar Ali Shar; Sindh Enterprise Development Fund’s (SEDF) Chief Executive Officer Khizar Pervez and Chief Executive Officer Special Economic Zone Authority (SEZA) Faisal Mujeeb also informed about the performance of their organizations .