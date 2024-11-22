Karachi : Syed Kashif Rafi, Registrar and Director of Sustainability, International Linkages & Opportunities at ILMA University, has been selected as a mentor for the esteemed American Marketing Association (AMA) Cincinnati Mentorship Program for the 2024-2025 cycle. This prestigious appointment highlights Mr. Rafi’s outstanding leadership and significant contributions across academia, marketing, entrepreneurship, and business strategy.

As a mentor, Mr. Rafi will guide emerging marketing professionals, offering his expertise and insights from his extensive career to help shape the next generation of leaders in the marketing industry. The AMA Cincinnati Mentorship Program is known for connecting marketing professionals with seasoned industry experts, fostering growth, learning, and collaboration at all stages of their careers.

“I am honored to join the AMA Cincinnati Mentorship Program and contribute to the professional growth of emerging marketing talent,” said Syed Kashif Rafi. “The opportunity to engage with dynamic professionals and support their career development is an exciting responsibility, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge to help shape the future of marketing.”

In addition to his new role as a mentor, Mr. Rafi has a distinguished track record with globally recognized organizations. He serves as an Advisor to the Harvard Business Review Advisory Council and as a Judge for the prestigious International Business Awards hosted by The Stevie Awards. His ongoing commitment to professional development is also evident through his participation in key events such as Vizathon 2021, Education Policython, Policy for People & Harvard University, Hack Policy, Make School, and Grammarly.

Mr. Rafi has held prominent leadership positions, including Chief of Strategy & Marketing at Rapido, and Chief Strategy Officer & Managing Partner at Tarbiyat. His versatility and deep expertise have enabled him to make impactful contributions in multiple fields.

He is actively involved in industry associations such as the FPCCI Pakistan Finland Business Council, the American Economic Association, and the FPCCI Standing Committee on Public Relations, which keep him at the forefront of contemporary trends and allow him to contribute meaningfully to global business and marketing discussions.

Beyond his professional success, Mr. Rafi is passionate about social impact. For over 17 years, he has been an active member of Rotary International, where he currently serves as Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator for Zone 1B (Pakistan-Indonesia- Bangladesh). Through his work with Rotary, he exemplifies his commitment to leadership and creating positive change in communities.

