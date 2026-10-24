James Bond Casting Enters Final Stage as Callum Turner and Jack Lowden Emerge as Potential Contenders

The search for the next James Bond is reportedly nearing its final stage. Callum Turner and Jack Lowden have emerged as potential contenders to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy.

According to Variety, final screen tests could begin as early as October 23, 2026. However, Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed the audition list. Other entertainment outlets have also named Josh O’Connor as a possible finalist. Reports have not identified another potential candidate.

Callum Turner and Jack Lowden Attract Attention

Turner, 36, has earned recognition for his roles in Fantastic Beasts and Masters of the Air. His name has featured in Bond casting speculation for months. However, he has not publicly confirmed his involvement in the final auditions.

Lowden, also 36, plays River Cartwright in the spy drama Slow Horses. Speculation about his chances grew after his co-star Gary Oldman appeared to suggest that the studio had already made its decision. Nevertheless, Amazon MGM Studios has made no official announcement.

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O’Connor has also entered the conversation. Audiences know the actor for his performances in The Crown and Challengers. Recent reports have linked him to the auditions, but the studio has not confirmed his candidacy.

Meanwhile, Jacob Elordi reportedly will not take part in the latest screen tests. Jack O’Connell, another name mentioned in earlier speculation, has also reportedly left the race.

Denis Villeneuve to Direct the Next Bond Film

Director Denis Villeneuve will lead the next James Bond film. Nina Gold will oversee casting, while Steven Knight will write the screenplay. The project marks a new chapter for the franchise after Amazon MGM Studios gained creative control in 2025.

Craig last played Bond in No Time to Die, which arrived in 2021. His departure sparked widespread debate over who would inherit the famous role. Since then, numerous actors have attracted attention as possible successors.

The reported screen tests suggest that the studio is moving closer to a decision. However, Amazon MGM Studios has yet to name the finalists or announce a date for revealing its choice.

Industry reports suggest the studio could announce the next James Bond before the end of 2026. Still, the company has not confirmed that timeline.

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