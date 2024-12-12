KARACHI – As of December 6, 2024, Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves reached $16,600.9 million. According to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the central bank’s liquid foreign reserves stood at $12,050.8 million, while commercial banks held $4,550.1 million in net foreign reserves.

During the week ending December 6, 2024, SBP’s reserves saw an increase of $13 million, rising to $12,050.8 million. This follows a significant boost during the previous week (ending November 29, 2024), when SBP’s reserves grew by $620 million, primarily due to an official inflow of $500 million from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).