October 14, 2026

Shanghai Investment Conference to Promote Sindh’s Economic Potential, Says Sharjeel Memon

Web Desk October 13, 2026
Sharjeel Inam Memon discusses the Shanghai investment conference and Chinese investment opportunities in Sindh.

Sharjeel Inam Memon says the Shanghai investment conference will highlight Sindh’s economic potential and opportunities for Chinese investors.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon says an investment conference in Shanghai will highlight Sindh’s economic potential. It will also seek new Chinese investment and promote industrial development.

In a statement, Memon said the conference would showcase investment opportunities across Sindh. It would also strengthen business ties with Chinese investors.

Sindh to Highlight Key Investment Sectors

Memon said Sindh offers opportunities in several sectors. These include natural resources, energy, agriculture and minerals. Transport, infrastructure and industrial development also offer potential.

Mian Zahid Hussain Calls for 50% Credit Guarantees to Boost Microfinance

He said investment could expand the province’s productive capacity. It could also boost economic activity and support local businesses.

According to Memon, Chinese investment could help establish new industries. It could also expand existing industrial units and create jobs. These developments could strengthen Sindh’s industrial base.

Technology Transfer and Business Cooperation

Memon said the conference aims to present Sindh’s economic potential to global investors. It will also explore new areas of cooperation.

He said partnerships with Chinese businesses could bring modern technology to Sindh. They could also introduce advanced production methods and industrial expertise. Local businesses could benefit from international business experience.

Focus on Thar and Industrial Development

Memon said Chinese investment could support the development of Thar’s natural resources. It could also help develop industrial zones and improve trade links.

He expressed hope that the Shanghai Investment Conference would build stronger ties with Chinese investors. The goal is to turn investment discussions into practical projects.

The statement was issued by Hussain Mansoor, spokesperson for the Sindh Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Musharraf Ali Rajput at the computer lab inauguration at Jamia Arabia Islamia Madrassa in Karachi.

Modern Computer Skills Essential for Madrassa Students, Says Karachi Education Board Chairman

Web Desk October 14, 2026
Pakistan Brazil defence cooperation talks involving the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force chiefs.

Brazilian Military Delegation Meets Pakistan Navy and Air Chiefs to Strengthen Defence Cooperation

Web Desk October 13, 2026
Women Media Center alumni and senior journalists celebrate 20 years of women’s empowerment and professional development in Karachi.

Women Media Center Marks 20 Years of Empowering Women in Journalism

Web Desk October 13, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com