Shanghai Investment Conference to Promote Sindh’s Economic Potential, Says Sharjeel Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon says an investment conference in Shanghai will highlight Sindh’s economic potential. It will also seek new Chinese investment and promote industrial development.

In a statement, Memon said the conference would showcase investment opportunities across Sindh. It would also strengthen business ties with Chinese investors.

Sindh to Highlight Key Investment Sectors

Memon said Sindh offers opportunities in several sectors. These include natural resources, energy, agriculture and minerals. Transport, infrastructure and industrial development also offer potential.

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He said investment could expand the province’s productive capacity. It could also boost economic activity and support local businesses.

According to Memon, Chinese investment could help establish new industries. It could also expand existing industrial units and create jobs. These developments could strengthen Sindh’s industrial base.

Technology Transfer and Business Cooperation

Memon said the conference aims to present Sindh’s economic potential to global investors. It will also explore new areas of cooperation.

He said partnerships with Chinese businesses could bring modern technology to Sindh. They could also introduce advanced production methods and industrial expertise. Local businesses could benefit from international business experience.

Focus on Thar and Industrial Development

Memon said Chinese investment could support the development of Thar’s natural resources. It could also help develop industrial zones and improve trade links.

He expressed hope that the Shanghai Investment Conference would build stronger ties with Chinese investors. The goal is to turn investment discussions into practical projects.

The statement was issued by Hussain Mansoor, spokesperson for the Sindh Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit.