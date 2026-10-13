Lights, Camera, Action: Zacharia succeeds Leavitt as White House Press Secretary

Katie Zacharia prepares to take over as White House press secretary under President Donald Trump.

By Kanwal Abidi | Washington, D.C.

President Donald Trump has named Katie Zacharia as the next White House press secretary. She will succeed Karoline Leavitt, who left the position in August to spend more time with her young children. Trump announced his choice on Truth Social.

Zacharia is scheduled to hold her first briefing on Tuesday, October 13. Her appointment ends weeks of uncertainty over who would take charge of the White House press podium.

Trump praised Zacharia’s support and experience in his announcement. He described her as a “loyal and brilliant supporter” and highlighted her connection to the MAGA movement.

From Conservative Media to the White House

Zacharia has worked as a communications adviser for Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social. She has also appeared as a commentator on conservative television networks, including Fox News and Newsmax.

Shanghai Investment Conference to Promote Sindh’s Economic Potential, Says Sharjeel Memon

Earlier in 2026, she briefly served as a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security. She is also an attorney and earned her law degree from Pepperdine University in California.

Her appointment places a familiar Trump ally at the centre of the administration’s daily communication with the media. As press secretary, she will face questions about government policy, presidential decisions and major national developments.

A Record of Public Support for Trump

Zacharia has built a public profile through political commentary and outspoken support for Trump. Her statements have frequently praised his leadership and political agenda.

Trump has emphasised loyalty when discussing his choice. His announcement also highlighted Zacharia’s involvement in his political campaigns, including efforts to engage voters in key battleground states.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Zacharia reportedly helped mobilise Arab American voters in Dearborn, Michigan. The city has a large Arab American community and lies in the closely contested state of Michigan.

Trump has credited campaign supporters with helping secure his electoral victory. However, the precise contribution of individual organisers is difficult to measure independently.

Personal Convictions and Public Controversies

Beyond politics, Zacharia has spoken publicly about her interests in weightlifting and kickboxing. Her political views have also featured in disputes outside the campaign trail.

A reported disagreement at a gym over her wearing a “Team Trump 2024” cap drew attention to the intersection of political identity and everyday life. Zacharia later criticised the pressure to remove the cap in a published opinion piece.

The episode added to her public image as a vocal Trump supporter. It also illustrated how political disagreements can extend beyond traditional campaign settings.

A New Chapter in White House Communications

Zacharia now faces the demanding task of representing the administration before the White House press corps. The role requires clear communication, command of policy details and the ability to respond to persistent questioning.

Her experience in conservative media may help her navigate the political messaging environment. At the same time, her performance will be judged by how she handles questions from journalists representing a wide range of outlets.

As she takes the podium, Zacharia’s close association with Trump is likely to remain a defining feature of her public role. Her first briefing will offer an early indication of how she intends to manage the relationship between the administration and the press.

Follow THE AZB