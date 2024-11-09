Karachi,November 9, 2024 : Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon paid tribute to poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 147th birth anniversary. In his message, he stated that Allama Iqbal’s thoughts and philosophy serve as a guiding light for building a prosperous and just society.

Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Mass Transit, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that Allama Iqbal ignited the flame of freedom and unity for the Muslims of the subcontinent through his philosophical poetry.

He said that the entire nation honors Allama Iqbal’s wisdom, vision, and revolutionary spirit, rooted in awareness, courage, and purposefulness. The essence of Allama Iqbal’s envisions a Pakistan founded on justice, equality, and progress.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that Iqbal Day is an occasion to renew the commitment to work tirelessly for national development, to overcome all divisions, and to build a prosperous and united Pakistan.