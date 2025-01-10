Saudi Arabia has introduced new health guidelines for travelers holding Umrah and visit visas to prevent the spread of communicable and dangerous diseases in the Kingdom.

These guidelines make the meningitis vaccine mandatory for all visitors, with no one allowed entry into Saudi Arabia without proof of vaccination.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA) emphasized the importance of strict compliance with the new health protocols. Key guidelines include:

All airlines must ensure passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia are vaccinated against meningitis and other relevant diseases.

The meningitis vaccination certificate must be issued at least ten days prior to travel.

Children under one year of age are exempt from the meningitis vaccine.

A polio vaccination certificate is required for all passengers traveling from Pakistan.

Passengers transiting through these countries—Afghanistan, Kenya, Congo, and Mozambique—will also need to provide a polio vaccination certificate. However, those who do not leave the transit area within 12 hours will be exempt.

The Saudi Civil Aviation Authority confirmed that these guidelines apply to all travelers, ensuring the health and safety of both residents and visitors to the Kingdom.