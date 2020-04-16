Salman Khan escaped near-death experience

WEB DESK – Salman Khan’s famed movie Tere Naam stands as one of the most loved films in his career. However, there was once a time when the actor almost got killed while performing a stunt during the shoot.

According to Pinkvilla, Salman Khan was filming a stunt where he had to walk on a railway track in front of the train. The actor was so involved and invested in his character that he didn’t realize the train behind him.

So much so, that the train caught speed and came close to him. Luckily, Salman was saved by a co-star who pushed him away on to the other side of the railway track.

On the work front, Salman will next be seen in his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

