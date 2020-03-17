Sajjad Burki appointed the Patron in Chief Nobel Sustainability Trust fror Houston

HOUSTON – Mr. Sajjad Burki President PTI, USA has been appointed the Patron in Chief for Houston, Texas chapter of Nobel Sustainability Trust (NST).

Mr. Maqsood Ahmad Naz, Ambassador for Pakistan, U.A.E and Houston Texas chapters of NST congratulated Mr. Sajjad Burki on his appointment.

Mr. Maqsood narrated that NST is carrying the legacy of the Nobel Family who are very well respected around the world. Their mission of SUSTAINABILITY and efforts about a safer and better world for coming generations have been applauded by the leading developed western nations like Denmark and Sweden.

Mr. Sajjad Burki asserted that he is fully confident for making NST Houston, Texas a huge success under his leadership. He further assured that he and his team would leave no stone unturned to make NST, a success story in Houston, Texas.

