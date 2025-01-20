Karachi : Dated: 20th January 2025 : RTO-1 seals a renowned kids store at Tariq Road over PoS violations

.

In a major action against PoS violations in the city, the RTO-1 has sealed a renowned kids store, falling under the Zone 3 of its administrative jurisdiction, at Tariq Road over PoS violation. The superstore was sealed under rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006 for non-issuance of PoS integrated system receipts.

.

Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad while directing the zonal commissioners for continuing actions against PoS violations added that PoS violation must not be tolerated