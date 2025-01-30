Karachi ,Dated: 30th January 2025 : RTO-1 carried out multiple actions on a single day; seals pharmacies in Bahadurabad and Malir and a hardware outlet in Saddar

While continuing its ongoing spree of actions against Point of Sales (PoS) violations, the RTO-1 has carried out three different actions today in Bahadurabad, Malir and Saddar. In two simultaneous actions of similar kind of violation, two medical stores in Bahadurabad and Malir were sealed owing to their non-integration with the FBR’s PoS invoicing system under the rule 150 ZEP of Sales Tax Rules 2006. Cumulatively, the RTO-1 has sealed 10 medical stores during the current month over different kinds of violations related to FBR’s PoS invoicing system.

Whereas in the 3rd action, a hardware distributor outlet was sealed in Saddar for issuance of receipts that were not integrated with FBR’s PoS invoicing system. This action was carried out under rule 150 ZEO of Sales Tax Rules 2006.

These action underscore the authorities’ strict enforcement of tax compliance and the significance of adhering to POS system regulations. Chief Commissioner RTO-1 Dr. Faheem Mohammad conveyed in a message that PoS violations are intolerable and the actions initiated against PoS violations by RTO-1 will continue till implementation on PoS regulations.