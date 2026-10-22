Nestlé Pakistan Reports 6.3% Sales Growth in First Nine Months of 2026

Nestlé Pakistan reports sales growth and improved gross profit for the first nine months of 2026.

Nestlé Pakistan maintained business growth during the first nine months of 2026, reporting net sales of PKR 160 billion for the period ended September 30. Sales increased by 6.3% compared with the same period last year.

The company attributed this growth to increased brand investment, consumer-focused innovation and renovation, and stronger marketplace execution. In addition, improved export routes helped support sales performance.

Gross Profit Rises 8.1%

Nestlé Pakistan reported an 8.1% increase in gross profit compared with the corresponding period of 2025. Improved sales, disciplined overhead management and continued value chain optimisation supported this growth.

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However, operating profit increased by 5.9%, as higher costs offset some of the gains. The company increased investment in its brands to support market performance. Meanwhile, rising fuel prices pushed distribution costs higher.

Net profit after tax also improved, rising by 3.1% year on year. However, higher taxation expenses affected the overall result.

Company Maintains Cautious Outlook for 2026

Nestlé Pakistan has adopted a cautious outlook for the remainder of 2026. Ongoing geopolitical instability, volatile energy prices and rising input costs continue to create uncertainty. Furthermore, fuel-driven inflation is putting pressure on consumer spending and business operations.

Despite these challenges, the company said it remains well positioned to manage market pressures. It plans to continue investing in its brands to strengthen its position in key product categories.

Focus on Efficiency, Innovation and Sustainability

Nestlé Pakistan intends to maintain its focus on operational excellence and consumer needs. The company also plans to develop future-ready, high-performing teams.

At the same time, it will continue advancing its sustainability agenda. Through these priorities, Nestlé Pakistan aims to maintain business momentum while adapting to changing market conditions.

The nine-month results show continued sales and profit growth. However, rising distribution costs, taxation and broader economic pressures remain key challenges for the company through the end of 2026.

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