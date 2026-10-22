Rotary Club of Karachi Capital Hills Launches Student Wellness Support Program

Rotary Club of Karachi Capital Hills launches its Student Wellness Support Program with Beaconhouse International College.

The Rotary Club of Karachi Capital Hills (RCK Capital Hills), under Rotary International District 3271, has launched a Student Wellness Support Program in collaboration with Beaconhouse International College (BIC), Karachi. The initiative aims to promote mental health awareness, emotional resilience and overall student wellbeing.

The event marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Mental Health Awareness Day. Rotary District Governor Shehzad Sabir attended as the chief guest.

Titled “Student Wellness Support Program – Nurturing the Wellbeing of Gen Z & Gen Alpha,” the initiative seeks to encourage healthier, more supportive environments for young people at home and in educational institutions.

Panel Highlights Health and Emotional Wellbeing

A panel discussion titled “Caring for Every Generation: Body, Mind & Student Wellness” explored breast cancer awareness, mental health and the social, emotional and psychological challenges facing Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

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Past Assistant Governor Lubna Panjwani moderated the discussion. The panel included Dr. Rafia Haleem, Surgical Oncology, Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS); Dr. Kiran Bashir Ahmed of the Institute of Professional Psychology at Bahria University; Sanam Hussain, founder of YES – You Can Global Foundation; and Sanam Pathan, head of the Beaconhouse International College Karachi campus.

The speakers highlighted the importance of health education, emotional resilience and accessible support systems. They also emphasised the role of families and educational institutions in creating environments where young people can discuss health and wellbeing concerns.

Awareness Walk and Pledge Activities

The programme featured a pledge-taking ceremony, an awareness walk and pledge-painting activities. Students and other participants joined these activities to demonstrate their commitment to health awareness and wellbeing.

Distinguished guests included PDG Aftab Imam, Chief Commissioner; Junaid Naqi, president of KATI; Brigadier Yaqoob of ISPR; Ali Arsh; Dr. (Lt. Col.) Ishrat; Brigadier Muhammad Abuzar (Retd.); PP Kishwar Allahwala; PP Ali Haider; and Hassan Akhter.

Students from Beaconhouse International College and Shahawilayat Public School attended alongside Rotarians, Friends of Rotary and representatives from the corporate and academic sectors.

Past Assistant Governor and Club Charter President Lubna Panjwani and Rotarian Sanam Pathan jointly welcomed the guests. Uroosa Aziz, president of RCK Capital Hills for 2026–2027, delivered the vote of thanks.

To recognise the partnership, the Rotary Club of Karachi Capital Hills presented a memento of appreciation to Beaconhouse International College.

The event reaffirmed Rotary’s commitment to youth empowerment, health awareness and collaboration between educational institutions and community organisations.

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