Asim Khan Reaches Quarter-Finals of Venice ABC Open International Squash Championship

Asim Khan advances to the quarter-finals of the Venice ABC Open International Squash Championship.

Pakistan’s Asim Khan has reached the quarter-finals of the Venice ABC Open International Squash Championship after defeating Malaysia’s Shafiq Kamal 3–1 in the second round.

The eighth-seeded Asim secured the victory in 48 minutes at the Asif Nawaz Squash Complex, located within the Defence Authority Creek Club. He won the match with scores of 11–2, 10–12, 11–7 and 11–6.

The Sindh Squash Association is organising the championship, which features a total prize purse of $82,000. The finals are scheduled for Sunday.

Meanwhile, all nine Pakistani players suffered defeats on the opening day of the event. Asim’s latest victory has now secured Pakistan a place in the quarter-finals.

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In other second-round matches, Egypt’s Ziad Ibrahim defeated compatriot Yassin El-Shafei. Egypt’s top seed, Curtis Malik, overcame Japan’s Naoki Hayashi, while fourth seed Yassin Shoedey beat Hong Kong’s Matthew Lai.

Egypt’s Perry Malik, the fifth seed, defeated Canada’s Salah Eltorgman. In the women’s competition, England’s top seed Lucy Turmel beat Germany’s Maya Weishar, while Malaysia’s Ainaa Amani overcame Egypt’s Habiba Rizk.

Egypt’s Fathy also defeated compatriot Rawan Elaraby. The Netherlands’ Tessa ter Sluis secured a win against Hong Kong’s Toby Tse as the championship progressed towards its final stages.

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