Maqsood Ahmad Naz Highlights AI’s Role in Business Growth and Industrial Development

Maqsood Ahmad Naz highlights artificial intelligence as a driver of business growth and industrial development in Pakistan.

Maqsood Ahmad Naz, Deputy Convenor of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Corporate Relations & Communications and CEO of Olympia (Private) Limited, has highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in business growth, industrial transformation and sustainable economic development.

He said AI has evolved beyond an emerging technology into a practical business tool. Companies can use it to improve productivity, streamline operations and strengthen their competitiveness in global markets.

Naz identified several areas where AI can support corporate and industrial operations. These include strategic planning, decision-making, procurement, supply chain management, production efficiency, quality control, waste reduction and energy conservation.

He also highlighted AI’s potential in sales, marketing and branding. In addition, AI-powered robotics and automation can improve safety in hazardous workplaces, including railway operations, power plants and heavy industrial facilities. These technologies can help reduce human exposure to dangerous tasks and protect workers’ lives.

Businesses Urged to Build AI Skills

Naz stressed that Pakistan’s business community must invest in AI awareness, capacity building and practical training. He said businesses need to develop the skills required to adapt to an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

Rotary Club of Karachi Capital Hills Launches Student Wellness Support Program

However, he cautioned that organisations must adopt AI responsibly and establish appropriate safeguards. Key concerns include ethical use, data privacy, cybersecurity, unauthorised access, fraud, misinformation and the misuse of technology.

He also underlined the importance of protecting family relationships, social harmony and human trust from the harmful effects of irresponsible AI use.

Responsible Innovation Is Key

Naz appreciated the proactive role of the FPCCI Central Standing Committee on Corporate Relations & Communications in promoting AI awareness, business facilitation and training initiatives for Pakistan’s business community.

He emphasised that AI should enhance human capabilities rather than replace human intelligence and judgement. Entrepreneurs, industrialists and corporate leaders, he said, should integrate AI strategically to strengthen Pakistan’s industrial base, support economic growth and promote long-term sustainability.

“Let us embrace Artificial Intelligence as a catalyst for business excellence, industrial advancement, and a smarter, stronger, and more sustainable Pakistan,” he said.

Follow THE AZB