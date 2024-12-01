Karachi 01-12-24: RK Sports Management, under the leadership of its Founder and President Rais Khan and Vice Chairperson Irum Fawad, organized a dinner at a local hotel to honor Pakistani Runner Amjad Ali for his outstanding performance in the Türkiye Istanbul Marathon. The event was attended by notable figures, including Ashley Jani Dean, Saqib Khan Yousafzai, Saima Ahmed, Lubna Mudassir, and others.

During the ceremony, Rais Khan presented a special shield to Amjad Ali. Speaking at the event, Rais Khan highlighted the abundance of talent in Pakistan. “If athletes are provided with quality facilities at the grassroots level, they can bring global recognition to our country,” he said. He reaffirmed RK Sports’ commitment to supporting athletes, stating, “We have encouraged athletes before and will continue to do so. Additionally, we will work on securing sponsorship for Amjad Ali.”

Vice Chairperson Irum Fawad praised Amjad Ali’s remarkable achievement of securing 47th position among 5,000 athletes, bringing international recognition to Pakistan. “RK Sports stands with talented athletes and remains committed to enhancing their performance through consistent support,” she said.

Amjad Ali expressed his gratitude to RK Sports for recognizing his achievements, stating that such encouragement boosts the motivation to perform even better. Highlighting the challenges faced by athletes in Pakistan, he noted, “Government-level support for athletes is negligible. Despite this, we participate in various competitions on our own, raising the national flag high.”

He urged both the government and private institutions to step forward and provide sponsorships to athletes. “With proper support, the 47th position can turn into the first,” he remarked, emphasizing the immense untapped talent in Pakistan that only needs nurturing.