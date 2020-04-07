Remarks by President Trump, Vice President Pence, and Members of the Coronavirus Task Force in Press Briefing

THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Thank you very much. This week, America continues our aggressive effort to defeat the virus as we enter a crucial and difficult phase of the battle.



We continue to send our prayers to the people of New York and New Jersey, and to our whole country. But right now, New York and New Jersey are very hot zones, and we’re with them. We’re with everybody. Your struggle is our struggle, and we will beat this virus. We will beat it together.



I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We’re very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon, a little while ago, and Americans are all praying for his recovery. He’s been a really good friend. He’s been really something very special. Strong. Resolute. Doesn’t quit. Doesn’t give up.



We have made tremendous progress on therapeutics. I had a fantastic call today, which I’ll be talking about a little bit later. And I’ve asked two of the leading companies — these are brilliant companies. Ebola, AIDS, others. They’ve come with the solutions and just have done incredible jobs. And I’ve asked them to contact London immediately. They have offices in London. They’re major companies. But more than major, more than size, they’re genius.



And I had a talk with four of them today. And they speak a language that most people don’t even understand, but I understand something: that they’ve really advanced therapeutics and therapeutically, and they have arrived in London already. Their London office has whatever they need, and we’ll see if we can be of help.



We’ve contacted all of Boris’s doctors, and we’ll see what is going to take place. But they are ready to go. But when you get brought into intensive care, that gets very, very serious with this particular disease.



So, the two companies are there. And with what they are talking about — and it’s rather complex and has had really incredible results — we’re working with the FDA and everybody else, but we are working with London, with respect to Boris Johnson.



Across the country, we’re attacking the enemy on all fronts, including medical, scientific, social, logistical, and economic. We’re pressing into action the full power of American government and American enterprise. And our military has been incredible. We’ve just sent 3,000 public health personnel. They’re now deployed in the New York area, and they’ll be over at the Javits Center, over at the great ship.



And as you probably have heard — and I was informed that Governor Cuomo has already told you and announced — he called me up a little while ago, and he asked whether or not it would be possible to use the ship, with respect to fighting the virus. And we hadn’t had that in mind at all, but we’re going to let him do it, and we’re also going to let New Jersey. Governor Murphy — we spoke with him a little while ago, and New Jersey is going to use it also because New Jersey is a hot — a hotspot.



So Governor Murphy and Governor Cuomo are going to be using the ship for New York, New Jersey. And it’s a big ship, and it’s now COVID; it’s set for COVID. And we are going to — hopefully that will be very helpful to both states. The Javits Center, which is 2,900 beds, just built by our military, also is going to be manned now by the military. And they should be in place tomorrow, and they’ll start sending quite a few people over to the Javits Center. It’s convenient. It’s right in the middle of everything. So that’ll be something great.



And we appreciated Governor Cuomo’s nice — really nice statements and, likewise, Governor Murphy. We have worked very well with both of them and with, frankly, all of the governors. Vice President Pence had a call this morning with them that lasted for close to two hours. And I understand there wasn’t a negative person on the call. Fifty governors — or just about fifty governors — I think they were all on, from what I understood. And they were very positive about everything their federal government has been doing for them. And you’ll hear what that is, and it’s — it’s rather amazing, actually.



Nationwide, the Army Corps of Engineers is building 22 field hospitals — these are big hospitals — and alternate care sites in 18 states. So you have a combination of 22 field hospitals. In addition to that, we’re building alternate care sites, which is a little bit of a smaller version of the hospital. And we have a lot of them, and they’re going up in 18 different states.



In total, we have deployed 8,450 hospital beds from federal stockpiles. And, you know, if you think, this is done over a period of — really, a period of weeks. It’s incredible, actually. More than 8,000 ventilators have been sent from the National Stockpile to our cities and states, backed by the Defense Production Act, which we’ve used very strongly, very powerfully. So powerfully that we don’t have to use it too much, frankly. And it’s nice when you don’t have to. We’re getting more than we ever bargained for.



American industry is stepping up. Manufacturers are really going to town. And we have thousands of ventilators being built as we speak, and we have hundreds that are being sent to different locations, and we’re ready to roll with almost 10,000 that we have in the federal stockpile.



When I say “ready to roll,” too, I mean exactly what that states: We are — wherever that monster goes, we’re able to move with it. Great flexibility. We have tremendous flexibility. And we have people waiting, and they’re ready, willing, and able, but waiting to bring them wherever it may be, if they need it. If they need it. It’s possible that they won’t be needed, that we’re fully stocked, because numbers are coming in where, because of what the American people are doing, we’re having fewer hospital visits. I think that could be the case in New York. It could be the case in a few other states. And fewer beds, fewer hospital visits mean fewer ventilators. So we’ll see whether or not our original projections were right.



But anyway, I had a very good talk with both governors, and I think they’re very happy — extremely happy about the — what we’re doing for them, and especially going all COVID. So that’ll take place almost immediately.



FEMA and HHS have directly distributed 11.7 million N95 respirators. Think of that. Get the number. 11.7 million N95 respirators. 11.7 million. 26.5 million surgical masks, 5.3 million face shields, 4.4 million surgical gowns, and 22.6 million gloves. 22.6 million gloves.



We have also arranged for vast quantities of additional materials to be allocated through donations and existing supply chains. We’ve also given tremendous medical material and supplies throughout the 50 states and territories.



And through Project Airbridge, we have succeeded in bringing planeloads of vital supplies into the United States from overseas. We had an additional three. These are massive planes, by the way. The big planes — they’re very big, very powerful, and they’re loaded to the gills with supplies. And rather than bringing them into our stockpile, as we’ve discussed, we bring them to all the different locations where they’re needed so we can save a big step and a timely step.



Because of my actions, under the DPA, I can also announce today that we have reached an agreement — a very amicable agreement — with 3M for the delivery of an additional 55.5 million high-quality facemask — facemasks each month. So that we’re going to be getting, over the next couple of months, 166.5 million masks for our frontline healthcare workers.



So the 3M saga ends very happily. We’re very proud to be dealing now with 3M and its CEO, Mike Roman. I just spoke with him and I thanked him for getting it done. And Mike was very happy to get it done. It’s a great company. So we’re getting 166.5 million masks, and mostly that’s going to be for our frontline healthcare workers. Okay? That’s 3M. Thank you, 3M.



I also want to thank Apple, one of the many great American companies that’s taken into — that’s really leapt into action. Today, Apple announced that it is now producing plastic face shields for healthcare workers at the rate of 1 million per week. One million. And these are the shields that you see on television quite a bit. And they’re at the highest level of quality and safety.



We’re grateful, as well, to Salesforce, which has donated 48 million pieces of personal protective equipment, including masks, gowns, suits, and face shields. So thank you very much to Salesforce.



I urge all of our nation’s governors to ensure that the massive deliveries that we’ve made to your states over the past few weeks are distributed as quickly as possible.



So again, we’re working very well with the governors. Now, they may see you and say, “Oh, we’re not happy.” But they’re very happy on the phone. And Mike Pence is a straight shooter, and he had a great phone conversation to them, with all of the governors. Teleconference. And they’re very happy, every one of them.



Were there any negatives?



THE VICE PRESIDENT: No, sir.



THE PRESIDENT: See? I told you. Mike is the greatest. Mike — and you have done a great job, Mike, and I appreciate it. The whole country appreciates it.



THE VICE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Mr. President.



Anthony appreciates it, right? Aren’t you — see? Everybody appreciates Mike. A special man.



So a lot of the things that we’ve done, again, are going directly to the states. The states seem to be very happy. If they’re not, they can call me directly, they can call Mike directly, and we’ll make them happy. But tremendous progress has been made in a very short period.



And I think, very importantly, the progress has been made before the surge comes, because the next week, week and a half, is going to be a big surge, the professionals tell us. And I think we’re in good shape for it, Anthony. So it’s good timing. Really good timing. We can have the stuff there. It’s already there, for the most part, but we’re bringing a lot of different resources to the various locations, especially where the surge is looking like it’s going to take place.



Resources from the National Stockpile need to reach our warriors. And they are warriors. I tell it all the time. I saw it again this morning, these young, in many cases — in many cases, older — but they’re walking into the hospital, and they’re putting on — I mean, as that door is opened, they’re going into this place, and, you know, it’s not exactly too safe. And they’re going in there and they’re putting the outfits on and they’re putting their masks on, and they’re — it’s incredible. It’s no — it’s truly — it’s like no different than you watch the war movies or you watch the old clips of war, running up hills. It’s — to me, it’s the same thing.



Men and women, young and old, but a lot of young people, just going in there. They’re not thinking about, “Oh, gee, this is dangerous.” They’re not saying, “Oh, I don’t want to go in.” They’re — they’re warriors. They’re running through those doors. It’s the most incredible thing. It’s a beautiful — it’s an incredible, beautiful thing.



Resources from the National Stockpile need to reach these warriors in the hospitals immediately, and we’re making sure they do. And again, the states have that responsibility, but we’re working with the states and we’re getting the states a lot of things that they can distribute. Or when they tell us, we bring it directly to the hospital from the federal stockpile, or from the planes that land without even going to the stockpile.



If any state is having difficulty distributing supplies, we urge you to use the National Guard to assist in the delivery. And I have to say, you have done a fantastic job.



Deborah, you know that you’ve done great. Tony, you know that you’ve done great.



But what a job you’ve done. And I appreciate it. I really do. Your whole group has been incredible. That’s a lot of stars you have. I’ll tell you that. He’s supposed to do a great job when you have four stars, right?



But the military has been incredible, and I thank them for all of us.



Conversely, if a state believes that it has surplus equipment or supplies — very important, because we actually have gotten so much to some of the states that they’re able to now — they’ve done a fantastic job and they’ve kept — they’ve kept that line low. And we have some states that have surplus equipment and supplies, and they’re working with us to rapidly redeploy those supplies to areas of greatest need. We thought that might happen. If it worked out well, that’s what was going to happen, and it’s happening.



And I want to thank Governor Gavin Newsom, who’s doing a tremendous job, who’s announced California will send 500 ventilators to be distributed to other locations. I think some are going to Arizona. Some are going to Washington, D.C. We think they’re going to Delaware. We’re working it out. But 500 excess ventilators from the State of California. And we’re going to get them taken care of wherever they have to go. Those decisions are being made right now.



The members of the White House Task Force and I are in close touch with mayors and governors and hospital administrators across our country. And we’re told that the present time — at the present time, most of the critical needs are — are being more than met. States have to continue sharing detailed information in the amount and utilization rates of medical supplies so we know what to resupply them. Or they can get it directly; that includes ventilators. They can get it directly. Ideally, if they can get it directly, but if they can’t, if they’re unable to do it, we have tremendous amounts of supplies. And we’re building it up very fast too. And this is before the big surge.



This information is fundamental to our ability to deliver the material when — when and where it’s most needed.



Now, Mike, in his conversation today, I think got some information as to a couple of locations where we’re going to be delivering large numbers of ventilators and large numbers of medical supplies. And we’ll take care of that.



But some of the states are very happy. Even Governor Pritzker, from Illinois, is happy. Of course, he may not be happy when he talks to the press, but he’s happy. He’s a very happy man.



We’re increasingly hopeful that the aggressive mitigation strategy we put into place will ultimately allow our hospital system to successfully manage the major influx of cases that — that we have right now. Again, I say that we’re finding, because of the incredible job done by the American people in conjunction with everybody — governors, the military, federal government, state government, local government — had a lot of conversations with New York City and Mayor de Blasio. I’ve gotten to know him. I didn’t know him. Gotten to know him. And a lot of people are working hard. Everybody is working hard. A lot of people are doing a great job — I’ll tell you that. A lot of people are doing a great job.



But the goals that all Americans have been sacrificing to achieve these last few weeks are things that a lot of people thought were not possible to achieve. And I think we’ve more than achieved, but we have to go through.



Again, we’re going to have a rough week. We’re going to have maybe a rough a little more than a week. And — but there’s tremendous light at the end of that tunnel. I said it last time. I said it last night: There’s tremendous light at the end of the tunnel. There’s so many things happening with therapeutics, with vaccines, with things that we really want.



Deborah, Tony, they’re all working so hard on this. But those therapeutics — I mean, look, the vaccines are going to be always a little bit later because of that testing period, but the therapeutics — getting the kind of things that I heard about today, talking to these brilliant companies and brilliant people on the phone was fantastic. It was such an incredible conversation.



And I also spoke, just a few minutes ago, with Vice President — former Vice President Biden, who called. And we had a really wonderful, warm conversation. It was a very nice conversation. We talked about pretty much this. This is what we talked about. This is what everyone is talking about. This is what they want to talk about. And he gave me his point of view, and I fully understood that. And we just had a very friendly conversation. It lasted probably 15 minutes, and it was really good. It was really good. Really nice. I think it was very much so. I appreciate his calling.



As we continue our efforts to develop treatments and cures, this afternoon I spoke with leaders of the American pharmaceutical companies. And just to give you their names: Amgen, Genentech, Gilead, Regeneron. These are four the greatest in the world for doing exactly what they’re doing.



And currently, 10 different therapeutic agents are in active trials and some are looking incredibly successful, but we have to go through a process. And it’s going to be a fairly quick process, I will tell you, based on what the FDA told me. And another 15 are in plans for clinical trials. So they’re advancing rapidly.



And today, a second company announced that the FDA has authorized its vaccine candidate to begin clinical trials. So you have — Johnson & Johnson is already there. I believe they’re the one that’s first. And now we have a second company that just — just announced. And we were just — it was just approved. So we have two companies at that level for the vaccine itself.



We’ve now performed 100 — well, if you think of this: 1.79 million tests. That’s 1,790,000 tests nationwide. And I think we’re going to put up a screen here someplace. Good. They’re on cue. They’re just on cue. And here it is. This is the process starting on 5 March and ending right there. Right about now. Right? That’s about it.



ADMIRAL GIROIR: Yesterday.



THE PRESIDENT: So — and it’s going up at a rapid rate. Nobody has done more testing.



And one of the reasons why they say — and I think I can say this, Deborah, very strongly — but one of the reasons that we have more cases is we’ve done more testing. If I went to some of these countries that have, in my opinion, far more people than we do, that had the problem, and if we did the kind of testing proportionately that we’re doing, they’d have many more cases than us. But we have more cases because we do much more testing.



So when you do the testing, you have cases. Otherwise, you wouldn’t know about the cases. People sit home; you don’t know about it.



But we have now done 1,790,000 tests nationwide. That’s more than any other country in the world, hence we have more cases. And that number is growing by nearly 125,000 people per day. Think of that one. So it’s growing by 125,000 people per day.



I told you about South Korea. This is a, you know, vastly faster — and we also have, they say, the most accurate of tests.



CVS is launching — and they’ve been great — two new drive-through testing sites in Atlanta, Georgia, and Providence, Rhode Island. And each location will be able to test up to 1,000 patients per day using the ultra-fast five-minute test developed by Abbott Labs. Now they’re down to five minutes. They call it the “ultra-fast” and it’s very accurate. Abbott Labs, I want to thank them. They’ve been fantastic.



We’re also speeding urgent economic relief to the American worker and families and the employers. As of today, tens of thousands of small businesses have applied for more than $40 billion in relief under the Paycheck Protection Program. You’ve all been reading about it. And it’s really — I mean, it’s only been going for a couple of days. It’s really been performing well. A couple of little glitches — minor glitches that have already been taken care of, what they say.



These funds will result in nearly 2 million jobs being preserved. So we’re taking care of our workers — small businesses and our workers.



Nearly 3,000 lenders have already made loans under the program, and we’re signing up additional lenders very quickly — rapidly.



Community banks have been very responsive, and larger banks are also stepping up. If this — if we run out of funds — by the way, we’re already preparing because it’s going so fast for the small businesses and their employees — we’ll ask Congress to refill it immediately. But the banks have been great. The big banks — the Bank of America was right up there at the beginning. JPMorgan Chase was — has been great. After the first day, they really — they really came through, and a lot of the big banks. But the community banks have been fantastic.



As we announced last week, we are providing $100 billion in direct support for our hospitals. And the first tranche, $30 billion, will be distributed this week.



So I want to — I want to say one other thing. Our farmers — we love our farmers — and, as you know, as of April 1st, the China trade deal — 250-billion-dollar — they purchased $250 billion from us, if not more. And of that, approximately $50 billion is expected to be with our farmers.



So it kicked in as of April 1st, and we’ll see how it goes. It seems like they’re buying. So we’ll let you know how that’s going. But they’re buying anywhere from $40- to $50 billion worth of our agricultural product. That should have a huge impact on our farmers — a tremendous impact on our farmers. But we’re watching it very closely.



To fight the medical war, we’ve mobilized the unbeatable — and it just — it is unbeatable — strength of American determination, ingenuity, and compassion. I got to see that when I spoke to the great science — because I call them “science companies” more than drug companies. They’re scientists.



We’ve seen businesses, charities, and private citizens making generous donations. So many people are making donations. We’ve seen states and cities supporting and helping each other and caring for our citizens. And we’ve seen Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs uniting together to answer the challenge and rise to the moment. And that’s what they’re doing.



Above all, we have been awe-inspired by the exceptional courage of the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and healthcare workers who are the soldiers of this war. No words can ever express the complete measure of our gratitude for these intrepid heroes.



One Cleveland patient credited his medical team for not only saving his life through their skill, but forever changing his life through their example of selfless devotion. Couldn’t believe it — so generous he was with his statements. And he talked about their bravery in an area that was in such trouble — an area of that hospital where people were dying. And he talked about their bravery.



Another survivor in Houston said simply, “I will consider them my angels forever.” “I will consider them” — think of that — “my angels forever.”



As our nation endures the depths of loss and grief, we are also witness to the summit of American virtue, character, and courage. With the love and dedication of every American patriot, we will win this battle, we will defeat this enemy, and we will rise from this present crisis with new strength, unity, and resolve. And that’s what’s happening.



Tremendous stories are coming out of this horrible moment. A very dark moment for the world. One hundred and eighty two. I was saying 151 for a while, and then it got up to 160. And it’s 182, as I announced yesterday. A hundred and eighty-two countries are being attacked by this virus.



So I just want to thank everybody, and I want to thank the American citizens for doing a great job. Stay inside. And let’s win this, and let’s get our country open as soon as we can. I think it’s going to be sooner than people think. Things are going really well. Again, light at the end of the tunnel.



And with that, I’ll take a few questions. And then Mike is going to take over and talk with the Admiral and with the professionals. And we appreciate you being here.



Yes, please.



Q Mr. President, you mentioned that you were asking U.S. drug companies to provide treatment to the British Prime Minister.



THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.



Q What sort of treatment is that? Is that something that’s available to the American public?



THE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s a very — yeah, it’s a very complex treatment of things that they’ve just recently developed and that they have a lot of experience with, having to do with something else, but recent for this. And they’ll be — they’ve already concurred. They’ve already had meetings with the doctors. And we’ll see whether or not they want to go that route.



But when you’re in intensive care, it’s a big deal. So they’re there and they’re ready. I think we have — we have three of them. We have — I spoke with four. You know who the four would be. And you know the people within those — you probably — you’d know the companies if I told you the companies. But the people are the greatest — the greatest in the world.



So they’re at the hospital, and we’ll see. And they have — they have everything with them, should it be needed. Hopefully — hopefully it won’t have to be needed, but should it be needed.



I just — I’ve found him — I’ve found Boris to be a fantastic person. Just, like, a fantastic warm, strong, smart guy. He loves his country. You see that. I mean, he fought like — like hell for his country. And intensive care is big stuff. Really big stuff.



Q Yesterday, you were asked about this as well, but now that he has been moved to intensive care, does that give you and the Vice President any pause or additional concerns, steps that you’re taking to preserve the continuity of government here?



THE PRESIDENT: No, I don’t think so. Mike had his test a couple of days ago. I had my test a couple of days ago. So — and we’re here, and here you are. So, no, I don’t think so. But I think we’ll probably — just because of questions like that, I think we’ll probably have maybe quite a few tests. It’s not the worst idea.



You know, the system of testing now is so quick and so easy. So, I could see —



THE VICE PRESIDENT: I was tested again today.



THE PRESIDENT: And you were tested again today?



THE VICE PRESIDENT: Yes, sir.



THE PRESIDENT: You sure you’re okay?



THE VICE PRESIDENT: I’m okay.



THE PRESIDENT: Good. Then I’m staying here.



Q Mr. President —



THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.



Q Despite the nearly 1.8 million tests that you say the United States has done, the Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services released a report today — a survey — of more than 300 hospitals across the country. And the number one complaint from those hospitals were severe shortages of testing supplies and a really long wait time.



THE PRESIDENT: Well, it’s just wrong.



Q I mean, a week or longer.



THE PRESIDENT: It’s just wrong. Did I hear the word “inspector general”? Really? It’s wrong. And they’ll talk to you about it. It’s wrong.



Q But this is your own government.



THE PRESIDENT: Uh, it’s — well, where did he come from — the inspector general? What’s his name?



Q It came from the inspector general report —



THE PRESIDENT: No, what’s his name? What’s his name?



Q I don’t know his name off of the top of my head.



THE PRESIDENT: Well, find me his name. Let me know. Okay? If you find me his name, I’d appreciate it.



Q But, sir, these are hospitals that do not —



THE PRESIDENT: All I can tell you is this: We put up on the board —



Q Sir, these are hospitals —



THE PRESIDENT: You’re going to ask — you’re going to ask the Admiral. But we are doing —



Q Sir, these are hospitals who say that they’re waiting a week or longer to get their test —



THE PRESIDENT: Fine.



Q — results.



THE PRESIDENT: Then speak to the Admiral.



Q Why is it still taking so long?



THE PRESIDENT: But we’ve done more testing and had more results than any country, anywhere in the world. They’re doing an incredible job. Now they’re all calling us. They want our testing. “What are we doing?” “How do you do the five-minute test?” “How do you do the 15-minute test?”



So, give me the name of the inspector general. Could politics be entered into that?



Go ahead, please.



Q This is our —



THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead.



Q Thank you, sir. Are you worried about retaliation to your decision to ban export of medical goods, like Indian Prime Minister Modi’s decision to not export hydroxychloroquine to the United States and other countries?



THE PRESIDENT: I don’t like that decision, if that’s — I don’t — I didn’t hear that that was his decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday. We had a very good talk. And we’ll see whether or not that is. I would be surprised if he would, you know, because India does very well with the United States. For many years, they’ve been taking advantage of the United States on trade. So I would be surprised if that were his decision. He’d have to tell me that.



I spoke to him Sunday morning. I called him. And I said, “We’d appreciate your allowing our supply to come out.” If he doesn’t allow it to come out, that would be okay, but, of course, there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be?



Yeah, please.



Q Thank you, Mr. President. The Paycheck Protection Program has gotten off to a confusing start for small businesses because —



THE PRESIDENT: I don’t think so. I think it’s done very well.



Q Well, Wells Fargo has stopped taking applications. Bank of America initially prior- —



THE PRESIDENT: Not anymore, they haven’t.



Q — prioritized taking applications from clients that were already borrowers.



THE PRESIDENT: Bank of America has been the leader, taking tremendous numbers of applications, and, of course, there may have been — they wanted to have a slightly different application, they wanted to have a little different information. But Bank of America has been a leader. They had number one in terms of applications.



I wish you’d ask the question differently. Why don’t you say, “It’s gotten off to a tremendous start, but there are some little glitches” — which, by the way, have been worked out? It would be so much nicer if you’d do that. But you’re just incapable of asking a question in a positive way.



Q Sir, what oversight measures is the federal government putting in place to —



THE PRESIDENT: It’s already done. It’s already done.



Q — ensure that there is fairness?



THE PRESIDENT: It’s taken the measures. It’s taken the measures. And we may even do a different system. Not with this. We’re going to have to probably add more money to this, to save — and to keep our small businesses going and to keep the employees of those small businesses working.



But it’s such a positive event and you ask it in such a negative way. It’s just — I wish — I wish we had a fair media in this country, and we really don’t.



Speaking of unfair, go ahead.



Q Mr. President, the Acting Secretary of the Navy told the crew of the USS Roosevelt that Captain Crozier was either, quote, “too naive or too stupid” to be in command. Is it appropriate for the Chief Officer of the Navy to be speaking this way about this captain? Is this the right way to —



THE PRESIDENT: Well, I haven’t heard it exactly. I haven’t heard. I heard they had a statement that was made. If that were the statement — it’s a strong statement.



Look, the letters shouldn’t have been sent, and certainly they shouldn’t have been leaked. This is a military operation.



I must tell you, I’ve heard very good things about the gentleman — both gentlemen, by the way — I will say this. But about both gentlemen. And I may look into it only from the standpoint that something should be resolved, because I’m hearing good things about both people.



Q What might you look into, sir?



THE PRESIDENT: I may just get involved, if it’s okay with you.



Q (Inaudible), you mean?



THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, because, you know what? You have two good people and they’re arguing. And I’m good, believe it or not, at settling arguments. I’m good at settling these arguments. So I may look into it in great detail — in detail. And I’ll be able to figure it out very fast.



But that was a statement — and it’s a rough statement. But look —



Q Might you reinstate him if you decide it was —



THE PRESIDENT: Look — look, letters should not have been sent to many people, unclassified. That was a mistake. It’s a mistake that shouldn’t have been made, because it’s unfair to the families of the people on the ship because they get nervous. And it shows weakness. And there’s nothing weak about us now. Not anymore. We have the strongest military we’ve ever had. And we’re not going to be showing weakness to anybody because we have — that ship is incredible — nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. And we don’t want to be doing — writing letters. We don’t want to have letter-writing campaigns where the fake news finds a letter or gets a leak. We don’t want that.



So, the letter —



Q Would you consider reinstating him —



THE PRESIDENT: Excuse me. So the letter shouldn’t have been sent. With all of that said, his career prior to that was very good. So I’m going to get involved and see exactly what’s going on there. Because I don’t want to destroy somebody for having a bad day. Okay? Does that make sense?



Okay.



Q Mr. President, Vice President Biden’s spokesperson said that he had made some suggestions to you about actions that you can be taking —



THE PRESIDENT: He did.



Q — to deal with the pandemic.



THE PRESIDENT: He did. We had a very good talk. We agreed that we weren’t going to talk about what we said, but we had a very, very good talk. It was a warm talk. I enjoyed it. I hope he enjoyed it, too. And it was short. It was 15 minutes.



Q Did he have good suggestions? Anything that you’re going to do?



THE PRESIDENT: Well, he had suggestions. It doesn’t mean that I agree with those suggestions, but certainly he had suggestions. And I also told him some of the things we’re doing. But the conversation was a friendly — very friendly conversation.



Yeah, please.



Q Thanks a lot, Mr. President. You’ve mentioned, other members of your task force have mentioned, over the course of the next two weeks it’s going to be a very difficult time for our country in terms of fatalities. And there —



THE PRESIDENT: It will be a difficult week and a half…



Q Yeah. And there are a number of governors who are close allies of yours, Mr. President, who have refrained thus far to have these stay-at-home orders. And Dr. Fauci, who of course is on your task force, has said that —



THE PRESIDENT: True.



Q — it would — the states that don’t have stay-at-home orders are putting themselves at risk and the country at risk. Do you agree with that?



THE PRESIDENT: Well, if Dr. Fauci said that, I would be inclined to call them up. You know, we do have a constitutional problem in doing that. You understand that. I mean, there’s a double — there’s a double-edged sword. You understand. I can do it, but it is a constitutional — you can say federalist, you can say there’s lots of different reasons, where I would rather have the governors do it, make their own determination.



They’re smaller — and not in all cases but, sort of, they’re smaller cases. But I’m not sure 100 percent that Dr. Fauci said that, but you can ask him.



Tony, you want to say something? Please.



DR. FAUCI: So I had — I had good conversations with the governor of Nebraska and the governor of Iowa here. And it’s interesting that, functionally, even though they have not given a strict stay-at-home, what they are doing is really functionally equivalent to that. And we had a really good conversation with both of the governors.



And — and I — you know, when I had mentioned that, I think there was a public response that they weren’t really doing anything at all. And they really are doing a very good job, both of them. Those are the only two that I spoke to, but — but it was a really good conversation.



And I want to make sure people understand that just because they don’t have a very strict stay-at-home order, they have in place a lot of things that are totally compatible with what everyone else is doing.



Q If I can ask a question of Dr. Fauci before he —



THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead.



Q About getting back to normal: You said you wanted to get back to normal as soon as possible. Will we truly get back to normal in this country before there’s an actual vaccine that’s available to everybody? And how do you — how do you start lifting the restrictions safely?



DR. FAUCI: Yeah. Well, Jon, if back to normal means acting like there never was a coronavirus problem, I don’t think that’s going to happen until we do have a situation where you can completely protect the population. But when we say “getting back to normal,” we mean something very different from what we’re going through right now, because right now we are in a very intense mitigation.



When we get back to normal, we will go back gradually to the point where we can function as a society. But you’re absolutely right. I mean, if you want to get to pre-coronavirus, you know, that might not ever happen in the sense of the fact that the threat is there. But I believe, with the therapies that will be coming online, and with the fact that I feel confident that over a period of time we will get a good vaccine, that we will never have to get back to where we are right back now.



So if that means getting back to normal, then we’ll get back to normal.



THE PRESIDENT: I think that with the therapies and I think that with the vaccines, which I have total confidence are coming — and I’m dealing with the companies. I’m talking to Johnson & Johnson, I’m talking to all of them.



I think that when you add the tremendous stimulus that we’re giving — like, for instance, deductibility for restaurant expenses, for restaurants and entertainment; the money that we’re talking about for small businesses and employees to keep everybody working; and other things that we’re, frankly, working on right now, which are going to be great for our people — I think when you add that to it, I think we can get more than back to normal, from an economic standpoint. It would actually be better. But more than back to normal.



But I — I would agree that we’d love to see a vaccine, but immediately, we’d love to see a therapeutic. And I think we’re getting very close.



Q Do you think you’d be able to lift restrictions on April 30th right now — (inaudible)?



THE PRESIDENT: I don’t want to comment on that, but I can tell you that we certainly want to try. We certainly want to see what — what’s going on. We’re doing very well. Look, if you look at those, you look at most places where that — you can call it the “bump.” You could call it the “hill”. You can call it the “mountain.” You can call it — whatever you want to do it. It’s very flat. You take a look. And that was done through mitigation. That was done through a lot of good work.



And that far exceeded our expectations before. I mean, you — people can’t even believe how — how low some of those bumps are, some of those hills are. They’re very surprised. They have a couple of tough ones. New Jersey has been very tough and New York has been very tough. They’re crowded in. You know, it’s tight, it’s tougher. But far exceeding. California far exceeds; Washington State far exceeds.



You look at so many of these states, how well they’re doing. The eight states, by the way — and I haven’t spoken to the governors, but Tony is so right: They may not have it from the standpoint that they’re saying it, but those people are practicing it and they’re doing a fantastic job. Take a look at where they are, in terms of the levels. But take a look where they are.



So — but if I thought it was something that — and I’ve looked at them, and I’ve looked at them very carefully. I looked at them today, looked at them yesterday. From a constitutional standpoint, I’d love not to get involved with that. And not from a legal standpoint, just from a moral, constitutional standpoint. Because legally, I can, but morally, I — you know, I believe in our Constitution, much more so than most people.



And I’d love to be able to let the governors do what they have to do. Those states are doing a fantastic job, all eight of them. They’re doing a fantastic job. So we’ll see what happens.



As for your question, you fully understand what I’m saying, so thank you.



Yes, please.



Q Hi. I have two questions, if I may. One from somebody outside the room. But first, could I ask: Do you think Boris Johnson, when he talked about shaking hands with hospital patients, did he downplay the threat of this virus too much? And do you know exactly what his current condition is?



THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think Boris was looking at it differently. He was looking at it earlier. He was looking at it like “ride it out.” There were many people thinking about riding it out, meaning, you know, whatever it is, it is.



But then you see what starts to happen and the numbers become monumental, and they decide not to do that. We actually moved early. We moved early because of what we did with respect to the ban on China coming in and then Europe coming in. That was an early ban too. And then UK.



So, no, he — he waited a little while, and he — he felt that, but he got — you know, he made a decision very quickly thereafter to do what they did. And they they — they’ve gone to a very strict lockdown. But they’re suffering greatly as a nation right now. They’re going through a lot. You know, they’re — they’re a nation that’s having a difficult time.



But I’ve gotten to know him. He’s just such an incredible guy. It was just so shocking to see that because you know what that means. Intensive care is a big deal with regard to what we’re talking about. That’s a very big deal, a very scary deal.



Yeah, please.



Q Just, somebody who can’t be in the room because of social distancing has asked me to ask a question. It’s Thomas Howell of the Washington Times: How many health workers in the U.S. have become infected with COVID-19? And if the answer is not known, will the CDC be publishing that data?



THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I could get you that information. I think they’d — I think they’d probably be willing to give that. Right?



DR. FAUCI: We’ll have that.



THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we could get you that information.



Jeff, please?



Q Mr. President, OPEC is meeting on Thursday —



THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.



Q — and they have said that they are willing to make a cut in production if the U.S. chips in as well, which suggests that they want you to ask U.S. producers to do an orchestrated cut.



THE PRESIDENT: Well, you’re the first one that’s told me that. I don’t know. We’ll have to make that decision. And maybe we will, maybe we won’t. But we’ll have to make that decision.



Q But do you —



THE PRESIDENT: I think the cuts are automatic. If you’re a believer in markets, I can guarantee you there’s a cut from pre this condition.



You know, look, this happened because of the virus. The virus knocked out 40 percent. It was — it went down in one hour. I mean, literally, when places close up, you’re talking about a 40 percent cut.



No, I think it’s happening automatically, but nobody has asked me that question yet, so we’ll see what happens. I’ll —



Q But you would —



THE PRESIDENT: I’ll let you know Thursday evening.



Q All right, that’s the deal.



THE PRESIDENT: Okay.



Q But you would consider asking U.S. companies to refuse —



THE PRESIDENT: Well, I think it’s automatic because they’re already cutting. I mean, if you look, they’re cutting back.



Q But OPEC is asking for a signal —



THE PRESIDENT: Because it’s — its market, it’s demand. It’s supply and demand. They’re already cutting back, and they’re cutting back very seriously.



Q But if OPEC is asking for a signal from the U.S. —



THE PRESIDENT: Well, nobody has asked me that. So, if they ask me, I’ll make a decision. Okay? But I’ll — but again, it’s happening anyway.



Yes, please.



Q In light of all the discussion about Prime Minister Johnson and his health, can you update us on the status of the second half of your physical that you were going to have this year?



THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, so I had a physical. The first half was very successful. I did it on a day when I was in the White House and we were able to do that, as the doctor reported. And I have some — the second half of the physical different. Probably is done at Walter Reed, and I’ll do that at the appropriate time, but I feel very good. And according to the doctor, very good shape.



Q And can I just ask you again on the idea of a national stay-at-home recommendation? What is giving you so much pause about making this recommendation?



THE PRESIDENT: I told you. I told you. He understood very well. I appreciate your understanding.



Q I understand the Constit- — but it’s not an order, just a recommendation.



THE PRESIDENT: It’s called the Constitution of the United States. And I’d rather have, if possible, for the governors to make the decision. If a decision was very necessary — and they have done a good job. And Tony said it better than anybody. They are — they are doing — they are doing what we’re asking them to do without having to put the seal on it.



But I will say, if I thought it was necessary, I’ll do it in a heartbeat.



Q Do you agree with the Georgia governor opening the beaches?



THE PRESIDENT: Opening what?



Q The beaches.



THE PRESIDENT: I haven’t seen — I’m going to have to see to what extent. I’m going to have to see how many people you’re talking about, are they crowded, are they packed, are they not packed. We’ll have to take a look at it. Right now, it’s very early for beaches in Georgia. So, right now, very early. So I’ll take a look at it.



He’s done a very good job as the governor. He knows what he’s doing, but we’ll have to take a look. It really does depend on, you know, how crowded it may be. But I will talk to him and I will ask him that question. I would ask him.



Yeah, please.



Q Mr. President, you said last week that you were considering travel restrictions around hotspots. Is that something that’s still on the table? And at what point —



THE PRESIDENT: We’re looking at it. And the airlines have been cutting their routes. You saw that yesterday. They announced big cuts in routes. We need some — some flights for emergency use for military people. We need some flights for medical people. And they are very few flights, as you know. And the flights that are going out are — I think they said they’re 3 to 4 percent full. You have 3 percent of the plane is occupied. So it’s — they’re very, very — generally, very, very empty planes.



But it’s good to have — it’s a — it’s a tiny amount of flights, relative to the overall.



And we need them also for medical workers, for — otherwise, we’re going to have to do a whole big thing with our own planes. So they’re done for a reason. There’s also testing done when people get onto those planes and also when people get off the planes.



Q Mr. President, if I can follow up on this question of the HHS inspector general. And, by the way, her name is Christi Grimm. And it wasn’t so much her opinion, but they interviewed 323 different hospitals.



THE PRESIDENT: Well, it still could be her opinion. But when was she appointed? When was she appointed?



Q I’m not sure when she was appointed.



THE PRESIDENT: Would you do me a favor? Let me know.



Q I’ll — I’ll check on it.



THE PRESIDENT: No, no, let me know now. I have to know now, Jon. Let me know now.



Q But the point is —



THE PRESIDENT: Because we are doing an incredible job of testing. We are doing a better job than anybody in the world right now on testing. There’s nobody close. And other nations admit this. Other nations have admitted it very strongly. Other nations are calling us, wanting to know about our testing. Let me know when she was appointed, would you?



Q But specifically, what she was saying —



THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead, please.



Q Sir, is it —



Q — was that there had been a delay in the lab results.



THE PRESIDENT: Okay, thank you very much. Go ahead, please.



Q Thank you, Mr. President. Only last week, there were multiple flights coming from China full of medical supplies.



THE PRESIDENT: Yes.



Q Companies like Huawei and Alibaba has been donating to the United States —



THE PRESIDENT: Right. People I know very well.



Q — like 1.5 million N95 masks, and also a lot of medical gloves and much more medical supplies. So —



THE PRESIDENT: Sounds like a statement more than a question.



Q And Ambassador — Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai last night wrote an op-ed on New York Times, calling to cooperation with the United States. So are you personally working directly with China on medical supplies —



THE PRESIDENT: We just signed a trade deal.



Q — also fighting with the virus?



THE PRESIDENT: It’s the biggest deal probably ever made. And I hope they’re going to honor that trade deal. If they don’t honor the trade deal, then I’ll tell you a different answer, but I think they will. They’re going to spend billions of dollars for agriculture. They’re going to spend billions of dollars for many different things.



Whereas China never spent money in our country —



Q Specifically on medical supplies.



THE PRESIDENT: — we spent money. We had a deficit — a trade deficit — with China for years of $500 billion, $400 billion. We had the biggest trade deficits in the history of the world with China. Now China is going to spend a lot — has agreed to spend $250 billion — many billions of dollars in our country, much of it going to farmers and manufacturers.



So, I’ll let you know. I mean, I hope they’re going to honor the deal. We’ll find out.



Q (Inaudible) with China? Are you cooperating with China?



THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know. Who are you working for? China? You work for China or are you with a newspaper?



Q I’m — no, I’m working for Hong Kong —



THE PRESIDENT: Who are you with?



Q Hong Kong Phoenix TV.



THE PRESIDENT: Who owns that? China? Is it owned by China?



Q It’s based in Hong Kong.



THE PRESIDENT: No, is it owned by the state?



Q No, it’s not. It’s a private-owned company.



THE PRESIDENT: Okay, good. Okay.



Look, I’ll let you know. I’ll give you a good answer to that in a few months. I want to just see what they do because it’s time for them to help us. Okay? It’s time right now for China to help us, and hopefully they do. And if they don’t, that’s okay too.



But we signed a deal. It was signed in — with great goodwill and spirit. And it’s time that our farmers benefitted, our manufacturers benefitted, and we’ll see whether or not that deal is honored. And I think it will be because I know President Xi, who I like and respect. And I think he will honor the deal he made with us.



It just went into effect four days ago. I will see whether or not. In fact, I called up just a little while ago. I said, “How are the farmers doing with respect to China? Are they buying the product as anticipated?” And the answer was, “Yeah, I think so.” But it wasn’t the most positive, but it was — it was starting. It was starting. The deal just started.



So I’ll let you know. But, you know, for many, many years, China ate our lunch because we had people in this position that I’m in right now that allowed China to get away with absolute murder, and it should have never happened.



Q What about fighting the coronavirus?



THE PRESIDENT: But we are — we are now dealing with China. We’ll see what happens.



Yeah. Go ahead.



Q Mr. President —



THE PRESIDENT: Wait. Wait.



Q I’ll tell you when she was appointed.



THE PRESIDENT: How many do you want to ask? How many do you want to ask?



Q So I just wanted — I was going to answer your question you asked me. She was appointed in January of this year to her current position —



THE PRESIDENT: Good.



Q — as the principal deputy inspector general.



THE PRESIDENT: Okay. We’re going to take a look at it.



Go ahead.



Q Mr. President, I know you don’t want to talk about —



Q On the issue of —



THE PRESIDENT: Don’t — don’t interrupt. He’s — he’s talking.



Q On the issue of small-business loans, sir, you said that businesses have applied for $40 billion in loans. But can you tell us how much of that money has actually gone out to the small businesses?



THE PRESIDENT: I can’t tell you, but I know it goes out very quickly once the loan application is approved. And the process is very fast. And you have to understand: These are banks, and that’s what they do. But they were swamped. They were actually swamped.



Okay, go ahead. Please.



Q I know you don’t want to talk about the inspector general report, but testing is still a big issue in this country. When can hospitals expect —



THE PRESIDENT: Put the — put the slide up again, please. Just put it up.



Q When can hospitals expect to receive a quick turnaround of these test results?



THE PRESIDENT: Are you ready? Are you ready? Hospitals can do their own testing also. States can do their own testing. States are supposed to be doing testing. Hospitals are supposed to be doing testing. Do you understand that?



Q But it takes a while for the —



THE PRESIDENT: We’re the federal government. Listen —



Q — results to come back.



THE PRESIDENT: We’re the federal government. We’re not supposed to stand on street corners doing testing. They go to doctors. They go to hospitals. They go to the state. The state is a more localized government; you have 50 of them. And they can go — 50 within here; you also have territories, as you know. And they do the testing.



And if you look at the chart, if you take a look — did they put it up? Yeah. Just take a look. And these are testing and the results are now coming in very quickly.



Initially speaking, the tests were old, obsolete, and not really prepared. We have a brand-new testing system that we developed very quickly, and that’s your result. And you should say, “Congratulations. Great job” — instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question.



Please. Go ahead.



Q Mr. President, today —



THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, I’d love to have the Admiral speak to that question. Yes. That’s a great idea.



ADMIRAL GIROIR: So, I can talk a little bit more about testing later on, but as the President said, 1.79 million tests have been done. And this does not count the hundreds of thousands of tests that are done within hospitals that are now currently not reporting. So I’m sure we’re well over 2 million.



That inspector general report was done here — 23rd and 24th — during our ramp-up period, quite a long time ago. There was clearly — and it’s hard to interpret the report because it mixes up all kinds of things — but clearly, there was complaints by some hospitals of a backlog. Probably had sent out tests.



And that is true. There were several days of backlog at some of the major labs that have been taken care of. We know now that the ACLA labs now have a 24- to 48-hour turnaround.



THE VICE PRESIDENT: They do.



ADMIRAL GIROIR: They’re doing well over 100,000 tests a day. We now have the Abbott machine; that’s point of care. That’s 18,000 of those instruments throughout the country. The Cepheid machine is now all across the country with a 45-minute turnaround on.



So we have worked directly with many of the hospitals that have their own laboratory-derived tests. Some of those really, quite frankly, didn’t understand the regulatory freedom they have to use other different kinds of instruments or different kinds of reagents.



THE VICE PRESIDENT: They do now.



ADMIRAL GIROIR: So — like they do now. Like they do now. And I’m on the phone with them all the time to make sure that everything is clear. We have a 24-hour call number. But that’s what it was there for.



And I don’t know the inspector general. I don’t know that person. I tell you one thing I have a problem with: If there was such a problem that she knew about or he knew about on March 23rd and 24th, why did I find out about the test from them on the —



THE PRESIDENT: He’s the one in charge.



ADMIRAL GIROIR: — on the news media at 8 o’clock this morning?



If there was a problem, I think you’re ethically obliged to tell me where that is so we can interact with it like I do every single day.



But that’s a discussion for the future. I think testing is really in a good position right now, and I’d be happy to expand on some of the really good tests that are coming up.



THE PRESIDENT: How long has that person been in government? Could I ask you that?



Q Did serve in the previous administration.



THE PRESIDENT: Oh, you didn’t tell me that. Oh, I see. You didn’t tell me that, Jon.



Q She was appointed for her current position in January of this year, by your government.



THE PRESIDENT: You didn’t tell me that. Did serve in the previous admin- — you mean the Obama administration. Thank you for telling me that.



See, there’s a typical fake-news deal.



Q Well, you asked me when she was — you asked me when she was appointed.



THE PRESIDENT: No, look. Look —



Q I told you when she was appointed by your administration.



THE PRESIDENT: You’re a third-rate reporter. And what you just said is a disgrace. Okay?



You asked me — you said, “Sir, just got appointed.” Take a look at what you said.



Now, I said, “When did they — when did this person — how long in government?”



Q But, but —



THE PRESIDENT: “Well, it was appointed in the Obama administration.”



Q But her current job was in your administration, sir.



THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, Jon. Thank you very much. You will never make it.



Go ahead, please.



Q On the ventilators —



THE PRESIDENT: Boy, that’s a terrible thing.



Q — and maybe this is best for Admiral Giroir — but can you tell us today how many ventilators are in the federal stockpile?



ADMIRAL GIROIR: I’m not going to tell you how many are in the stockpile, but I can tell you that we look at ventilator use granularly every single day, in every single state, and down to the hospital level.



So we have been able to meet and easily meet all the ventilator requirements that have been brought us — to us by the state. No one has not gotten a ventilator that needs a ventilator. And as far as we can project, looking at all models, every person who needs a ventilator will get a ventilator.



I’m a ventilator doc, right? I’m an ICU physician for children. Spent every day of my life managing people on ventilators. This is my community. It’s also the Surgeon General’s community as an anesthesiologist.



So what we have in the stockpile, I think, is not a number that we — we give out. But we have thousands remaining in the stockpile. And now you’re seeing out of the — out of the appropriate American spirit that, when a state like Washington or California doesn’t need that ventilator, they’re doing the right thing by moving them around the country.



THE PRESIDENT: It’s about 9,000, just so you understand. It’s about 9,000.



And, by the way, you didn’t tell me also that this inspector general came out of the Obama administration. You didn’t tell me that either.



Q Sir, everybody up here —



THE PRESIDENT: Okay, please go ahead.



Q — worked in the Obama administration except for you and Vice President (inaudible)?



THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead, please.



Q I’m looking, sir, at — just quickly here, I’m looking at this inspector general’s bio. She appears to have served in government since 1999.



But I was hoping to ask you about your call with former Vice President Joe Biden. Is there something that you learned on that phone call? And has that changed your thinking —



THE PRESIDENT: No, I understood his views before the call.



Q But has that changed your opinion about speaking to people like —



THE PRESIDENT: I just think he’s a very nice — I think he’s a nice man. I’ve always thought he was a nice man. I’ve — I don’t know him. I don’t know if I ever spoke to him before, other than to say hello. But I think he’s a nice man. We had a very nice call.



Q And do you want to seek now the counsel of some of your predecessors — George Bush, Barack Obama?



THE PRESIDENT: No, but we may — no. Not really. We may — we’re doing a great job.



Hey, I inherited — we, this administration — we inherited a broken system, both militarily, but we’ve rebuilt our military where we now have so much ammunition, whereas you remember a very important general said, “Sir, we have no ammunition.” They wanted to save money on ammunition.



They didn’t want to save money because they spent money like nobody ever spent money. But you know what? We now have a great military rebuilt. And we have so much ammunition, we don’t know what to do with it. Okay? And that’s a nice feeling to have.



But they also gave us empty cupboards. The cupboard was bare. You’ve heard the expression: “The cupboard was bare.” So we took over a stockpile where the cupboard was bare and where the testing system was broken and old. And we redid it.



And, frankly, it would be okay for a small event but not for a big event. And they had a chance to do it. Somebody said that a certain person — I won’t tell you, but a certain person said this will happen. And that’s true. The problem is that person never did anything about it — previous administrations. In previous admin- — they never did anything about it.



You know, we all know all about pandemics and all of the things that we’re seeing now, but nobody thought it was going to happen. And if we did think it was going to happen, the problem is nobody did anything about it.



We did. We have rebuilt the system. And now we’re a fine-tuned machine. We built thousands of hotel beds for New York. We moved a ship in that now we’re going to make for COVID — COVID-19. We are going to make it so that people having this horrible thing happen to them will be able to use the ship. The ship, as I said, is going to be shared with New Jersey — New York and New Jersey.



We’ve done things that are incredible. When you build — what was it? Eighteen hospitals. We built 18 hospitals. We built medical centers all over the country. And when you have Gavin Newsom and other governors who really have been very nice and generous in their statements — because they make the statements to the press, not just to my face. Others tell us how great we’re doing — like the call that Mike had today. I heard from other people that were on the call; they said it was incredible. It was two hours, and it was — everything was positive. They were so happy with what we’ve done.



And we’re ready to do more if they need it, because we’re ready to march. The Admiral can tell you: We are sitting there with 9,000 ventilators and we’re ready to march when we see that. We can move quickly. As soon as we see that need, we can move very quickly. We’re ready to march. We built a great system.



The problem is, the Democrats — like a guy like Chuck Schumer, who’s a total lightweight, by the way; I’ve known him for a long time. He’ll say, “Why don’t you put a military man in charge?” A military man? I have all military men. This man is doing an incredible job. We have two admirals, numerous generals. We have the Army Corps of Engineers. We have FEMA. We have this whole force that like nobody has ever seen before. We have a great military operation and they’ve done an incredible job.



And honestly, people should respect — because nobody has ever seen anything like what we’ve done. And what they end up — what — forget about me; don’t worry about me. I get — I will only get bad — if I say, “How many ventilators do you need, Governor?” “A thousand would be great.” I said “Nope, I’m going to send you 10,000.” And then you’ll call up from the media. You’ll say, “How did Trump do?” “We’re not happy. He didn’t send us enough ventilators.” Because that’s called politics.



But if you look at what’s happening, that — and I’m even surprised. The governors are saying all good things. But the Democrat governors, and a couple of RINOs — frankly, they’re RINOs. It’s all they are — one RINO, in particular. But the governors are saying great things.



He had a call that lasted two hours today. I heard about the call, not just from Mike. It was a perfect call. Now I’m sure you were on the call, even though you’re not supposed to be. I’m sure you were on the call — meaning some of the media was on the call, because they’re constantly reporting the call. If they’re honest, they will say it was a great call.



Okay. Okay. Next question, please.



Q Mr. President?



THE PRESIDENT: Here we go. Here we go.



Q You didn’t mention the hospitals that were built in New Orleans and Dallas today, but you have mentioned them a number of times previously. There seems to be some concern in Texas that they might lose the hospital in Dallas if it’s not used —



THE PRESIDENT: We’re never going to do anything that hurts Texas.



Q — if it’s not used yet.



THE PRESIDENT: We’re only — we’re only helping Texas.



Q How patients is there —



THE PRESIDENT: By the way, the governor is doing a great job over there with the situation.



And Texas is so big, you have some parts of the state that are affected, other parts that aren’t affected at all. You know, it’s an incredible place.



Q But do they keep this hospital, even if it’s unused? Or is the federal government going to shift those resources elsewhere?



THE PRESIDENT: No, we’re going to use whatever we need, and we’re doing it totally in conjunction with the governor. Okay? We’re doing it in conjunction with your Texas governor, who’s done a fantastic job. Great.



Q Can I ask what — Governor Abbott also has set up checkpoints at the border to check people —



THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.



Q — coming in from Louisiana. We’ve seen checkpoints in Florida, other state borders. Americans are not really —



THE PRESIDENT: Very few people are coming through our border. And you’ll be happy to know we’re up to mile 161 of the wall.



Q No, no, I’m talking about internal borders between states.



THE PRESIDENT: Oh, I see. Okay.



Q Americans are not used to seeing —



THE PRESIDENT: But on the border between Mexico, we have 161 miles of wall.



Q We’re not — but I’m talking about internal borders.



THE PRESIDENT: Okay, good.



Q Americans don’t — they’re not used to seeing border checkpoints between states. How much longer — and is that something that states have to (inaudible)?



THE PRESIDENT: Well, I mean, look, you — first, you want us to call eight governors and tell them to do something. And then you’re complaining that another governor is so strict that he actually checks the borders. I understand why he’s doing that: because he knows who he has and he doesn’t want people coming in if they should maybe, you know, not be to — to the liking of the doctors.



Q Is the role — is the role of the federal government to decide when borders are closed —



THE PRESIDENT: No, I think it’s — look, he’s done a great job. He’s done a great job with this case, as have many other governors. But he’s done a great job.



One of the things I thought you were going to say is we’ve been very tough on our southern border, as you know. Very very tough.



Q And another one for Dr. Fauci.



THE PRESIDENT: And part of that is because of the fact that we have so much — you know, when you talk about 160 miles of new wall, nobody is coming through that. Nobody. Not even close. And we’re building it rapidly. We will have — early next year, we’ll have close to 500 miles of wall, which is what our goal was.



Please go ahead.



Q You mentioned Senator Schumer just a moment ago. He had a conference call today and he said that he believes that a COVID four relief bill will be necessary. Do you share that belief? And what would be contained in such a bill?



THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know necessarily, but I certainly want to listen. And what I want to do is two things: a real infrastructure, not a Green New Deal. You know, the carbon footprint. I’m not looking for the carbon footprint. We want to put people to work.



But a real — and, frankly, for so many years, we’ve let our infrastructure go to hell because we were wasting all our money in the Middle East and other places. Okay? I want to rebuild our country. I don’t want to rebuild — we’re tired. We’ve built — we’ve rebuilt, if you call it that — or destroyed, frankly. What we’ve done is so crazy. What we have done — the direction that this country has taken is so sad.



But we’re in the Middle East for $8 trillion. And if you want to fix a pothole in a highway, you can’t do it because they don’t want to give you the funds. So we want to have an infrastructure bill — a real one, like in the vicinity of $2 trillion — to completely rebuild our roads, our bridges, our highways, our tunnels, everything. And I’m totally open to listening to that.



I’m also open to listening to and even putting forward — because we’re going to be putting something forward — more money for our citizens because they’ve gone through trauma. This has been trauma. This came out of nowhere.



Q (Inaudible.)



THE PRESIDENT: When — and I say it and I’ll say it again: We had the greatest economy in the history of the world. We had the most people working in the history of our country, almost 160 million people — far more than ever before.



And then one day, our professionals correctly came to us and they said, “Sorry, sir, we have to close down our country.” And I said, “Say it again. Say it again.” “We have to close down our country.” And the entire world closed down because of this hidden enemy.



No, we — we are going to take good care of our people. It was not their fault.



Q May I ask Dr. Birx to clarify something that she said on Saturday, sir?



THE PRESIDENT: Go ahead. Yes, please.



Q May I ask Dr. Birx to clarify something that she said on Saturday? If I may, Dr. Birx —



THE PRESIDENT: Deborah?



Q — this is a question that comes from a radio colleague of mine, Tamara Keith. And on Saturday, it sounded like you said that for the next week people in high-risk areas should not even go to the market or the drugstore. Is that what you meant to say or is that accurate?



DR. BIRX: You know, out of respect for every single healthcare worker that’s on the frontline, whether they’re a nurse, a doctor, a respiratory therapist, the phlebotomist, the persons who come in the rooms to clean — you know, out of respect for them, we as Americans should be doing everything possible.



And what I meant was, if you can consolidate, if you can send one person, the entire family doesn’t need to go out on these occasions. We really need — this is a highly transmittable virus. We’ve been saying that we want every American to know that what they’re doing is making a difference, but we need to have solidarity of commitment from everyone to really — so, you know, maybe once every two weeks, we can do a grocery store and pharmacy shop for the entire family.



So it was really about: We have to do everything we can. I know — I see on the TV stations the level of human suffering in the hospitals.



Dr. Fauci and I and Admiral Giroir have spent our lives taking care of others. We need to take care of each other now as Americans and do everything that’s in those guidelines.



And I know they’re tough. I know incredibly how tough they are. My grandchild of 10 months got a fever of 105 this weekend. I’m the doctor and I couldn’t get there. I mean, so I’m trying to explain to my daughter how to listen to her lungs. How to listen to her lungs and then the baby’s lungs. (Laughs.)



THE PRESIDENT: So you did not get there? You did not get there?



DR. BIRX: I did not go there.



THE PRESIDENT: Good, I’m very happy about that.



DR. BIRX: (Laughs.) Because of you two. (Laughs.) I mean, when you — you can’t —



THE PRESIDENT: (Inaudible.)



DR. BIRX: — you can’t take that kind of risk with the leaders of the country.



THE PRESIDENT: Your grandson is okay?



DR. BIRX: Daughter. But she’s coming out of it.



THE PRESIDENT: That’s a lot of temperature, 105.



DR. BIRX: Yes. But, you know, we’re all —



THE PRESIDENT: That’s a lot of temperature.



DR. BIRX: — and that’s just an illustration. And I know you all are making sacrifices. And I guess I want everyone to take this seriously. So that was really a call of seriousness of how important this is and how we’re starting to see the impact.



But you can see what can happen when you come at this a little bit too late. And that’s why the message — before you see it, before you have to see your hospitals and your emergency rooms overwhelmed — it is on us, as a member of this community, of this country, to do everything possible to save one another.



And so that was really what I was saying, and I will continue to say that because I do believe it’s making a difference. You can start to see it making a difference. But we have to do even more right now because that will predict where we are two or three weeks from now.



THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Deborah.



And it is making a big difference. I saw where Governor Cuomo was a little bit upset today. Over the weekend, a lot of people outside and they were — they were pretty big groups of people. I saw that. I noticed that. And he wasn’t happy with that. And I could understand that.



Look, we have a period — a short period of time –hopefully, it’s a short period of time to go. And let’s get it done. Let’s get it done.



Kristen, did you have a question?



Q Yes, I did. Thank you. Quick follow to —



THE PRESIDENT: You’re so quiet today.



Q Just got here. Apologies.



THE PRESIDENT: It’s because you have your own show now, right?



Q (Laughs.) No. Quick follow to the question about legislation. I know there’s discussion about a phase four —



THE PRESIDENT: Yeah.



Q — but are you also looking seriously at a second round of direct payments? And are you putting discussions on a potential phase four on hold for now while you pursue that?



THE PRESIDENT: Well, I was opposed to the way of distribution — money distribution — through, as you know, unemployment and through the state offices because they have very old com- — not all of them, but many of them — have 40- year-old equipment, as I’ve said. And it makes it very difficult.



But that’s what they’re looking — that’s what they to do. That’s the way it’s mandated to do. I thought it would be better if we did a direct payment system, but the Democrats really wanted it. And I think they had some — some help from a couple of people that I would have — had I spoken to them, I would have convinced them otherwise, I really believe.



But, so — but it’s getting out. And the federal government has done its job. All we can do is give this massive amount of money to the states. The states then are responsible to distribute it — a little bit like we’re talking about here. But the money will be right on time from the federal government, then the states have to do their job in getting it out.



Q Does there need to be a second round of those payments, do you think?



THE PRESIDENT: We could very well do a second round of direct. I would do it direct.



Q Is that — is that under serious discussion right now?



THE PRESIDENT: It’s under — it is absolutely under serious consideration.



Q And in terms of Chuck Schumer, he also said he spoke to your chief of staff about potentially appointing a czar to oversee the supply chain. Is that something that you would consider doing?



THE PRESIDENT: Well, we have people that are so talented.



Q Who is the point person for that?



THE PRESIDENT: I know the people he suggested. They’re wonderful people. They worked here. They’re wonderful pe

