Hamas Confirms Death of Senior Commander Samir Abu Younis in Gaza Strike

Samir Abu Younis, whose death the Qassam Brigades confirmed after the Khan Younis strike.

The Qassam Brigades identified Abu Younis as a member of its General Military Council and commander of the Rafah Brigade.

Hamas has confirmed the death of senior commander Samir Mahmoud Abu Younis following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

The Israeli military said it had targeted a senior commander of Hamas’s armed wing. However, its initial statement did not identify the individual.

According to the British news agency, Hamas sources identified the commander as Samir Abu Younis. Medical sources said the strike hit a street in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, killing Abu Younis and injuring several others.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesperson for Gaza’s Civil Defence agency, said rescue workers recovered the body of the 53-year-old commander. He added that two other people sustained injuries.

Qassam Brigades Confirm Death

Later, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades confirmed Abu Younis’s death in a statement. The group also offered condolences over his killing.

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According to the statement, Abu Younis, also known as Abu Mahmoud, served on Hamas’s General Military Council. He also commanded the group’s Rafah Brigade.

The group said Abu Younis joined the Qassam Brigades in 1991. It described him as one of the organisation’s earliest members.

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