The ruler of a million hearts, Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 34th birthday today. The actress began her journey in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om opposite our Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. After giving a phenomenal performance in the film she went on to give us more hits like Love Aaj Kal, Tamasha and Padmavat. The actress is now gearing up for her next release and is busy with promotions. Early Sunday morning she was spotted at the Mumbai airport along with husband Ranveer Singh.

While the actress is celebrating her birthday in Lucknow, husband Ranveer has taken the opportunity to wish his beautiful wife on her day on Instagram.

Taking to the popular social media app, Ranveer posted a cute childhood photo of the diva. Alongside the photo he wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Lil’ Marshmallow”.

In the photo, we can see baby Deepika staring intently at the camera. The little baby looks cute as a button and we are totally in love with this social media PDA.

