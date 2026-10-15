Green Island Youth Forum Organises 17th Intra-Community Sports Festival in Karachi

The Green Island Youth Forum has organised its Intra-Community Sports Festival since 2009. The initiative helps young people develop their abilities, build self-confidence and enjoy healthy activities.

The forum held the 17th edition from September 18 to October 10, 2026, at the KMC Sports Complex on Kashmir Road, Karachi. The event brought together participants of different ages for a variety of sporting competitions.

A Variety of Sporting Activities

This year’s festival featured cricket, football, swimming, nine-ball, table tennis, badminton and board games. Organisers also introduced two new activities: padel and under-15 indoor cricket.

Over the past two years, the forum has expanded its programme to include girls and women alongside boys and men. More than 1,000 participants are expected to join the competitions.

The festival gives young people opportunities to discover their talents, improve their confidence and learn teamwork through sports.

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Closing Ceremony and Special Guests

Organisers scheduled the cricket final and closing ceremony for Saturday, October 10, at the KMC Sports Complex. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab and senior ARY News anchor Waseem Badami were among the invited special guests.

Other invited guests included Advocate General Hassan Akbar, Muhammad Munir Khannani, Abbas Badami, Muhammad Rajpar, Iqbal Jiwani, Haji Liaquat and Salman Naqvi.

Building a Healthier Society

The Green Island Youth Forum promotes sports as an important part of young people’s development. Sporting activities help participants strengthen discipline, confidence and teamwork.

The initiative also highlights the need to balance academic studies with extracurricular activities. Schools, government departments and private organisations can support this goal by creating more opportunities for young people to play sports.

Through inclusive sporting events, these institutions can encourage healthy lifestyles. They can also help young people become confident, active and responsible members of society.

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