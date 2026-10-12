October 12, 2026

Rafia Javed Hosts Walima Reception for Son Kabir Ahmed in Karachi

Web Desk October 12, 2026
Guests attend the walima reception for Kabir Ahmed, son of Rafia Javed, in Karachi.

Rafia Javed hosts a walima reception for her son, Kabir Ahmed, in Karachi, attended by senior government officials and distinguished guests.

Rafia Javed hosted a walima reception for her son, Kabir Ahmed, in Karachi. The event took place at a banquet hall on Shahrah-e-Faisal.
Rafia Javed serves as Director and Registrar of Private Schools, according to the supplied information.
Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah attended the reception. Sindh Assembly Speaker Owais Qadir Shah also joined the event. Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani and Provincial Adviser Waqar Mehdi were among the guests.

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Sindh Assembly Member Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh also attended. Other guests included former MNA Mir Abid Khan Bhayo and former Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah.
Senior Member Board of Revenue Khalid Haider Shah and Karachi Commissioner Hassan Naqvi also joined the reception. Former Director General of Private Schools Mansab Siddiqui attended the event.
Former Chairman of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi Dr Saeeduddin was also present. Education department officials Afzal Ahmed, Luqman Mirani, Qazi Javed and Shahbaz Shani attended as well.
Several elected representatives, bureaucrats and other distinguished guests joined the dinner. The hosts served a variety of dishes during the reception.
Rafia Javed and her family warmly welcomed the guests. They also thanked everyone for attending the celebration.

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