Meezan Bank President Dr Syed Amir Ali Explains the Difference Between Interest and Riba

Dr Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO of Meezan Bank, has explained the distinction between interest and Riba in an insightful speech on Islamic finance.

The speech examines common questions about Islamic banking and conventional interest-based systems. It also discusses the principles behind the prohibition of Riba in Islam.

Dr Amir Ali’s address highlights the role of Islamic financial principles in shaping banking practices. It offers an opportunity for students, professionals and the wider public to learn more about Islamic finance.

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The discussion focuses on the concepts of interest and Riba, their interpretation in Islamic finance, and the principles that guide Shariah-compliant banking.

The speech may help viewers better understand the foundations of Islamic banking and the differences between Islamic and conventional financial models.

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