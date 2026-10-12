October 12, 2026

KPT Chairman Shahid Ahmed Visits KCCI, Meets Business Leaders

Web Desk October 12, 2026
Karachi Port Trust Chairman Shahid Ahmed receives a crest from Zubair Motiwala and Talat Mahmood at KCCI.

BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala and KCCI President Talat Mahmood present a crest to KPT Chairman Shahid Ahmed during his visit to KCCI.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Rear Admiral (Retd) Shahid Ahmed visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday. He met business leaders during the visit.

Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala and KCCI President Talat Mahmood presented a commemorative crest to Shahid Ahmed.

Chief Collector Customs (Appraisement South) Wajid Ali also attended the meeting. Other participants included BMG Vice Chairman Tariq Yousuf and former KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo.

KPT Chief Urges Pre-Arrival GD Filing to Cut Cargo Clearance Time to 90 Hours

The visit brought port officials and business representatives together. They had an opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The supplied information did not specify the details of their discussions.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Sardar Shahid Laghari with senior members congratulating him on his re-election to the POEPA CEC.

Sardar Shahid Laghari Re-Elected to POEPA Central Executive Committee

Web Desk October 12, 2026
Dr Syed Amir Ali, President and CEO of Meezan Bank, speaking about interest, Riba and Islamic finance.

Meezan Bank President Dr Syed Amir Ali Explains the Difference Between Interest and Riba

Web Desk October 12, 2026
Guests attend the walima reception for Kabir Ahmed, son of Rafia Javed, in Karachi.

Rafia Javed Hosts Walima Reception for Son Kabir Ahmed in Karachi

Web Desk October 12, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com