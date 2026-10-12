KPT Chairman Shahid Ahmed Visits KCCI, Meets Business Leaders

BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala and KCCI President Talat Mahmood present a crest to KPT Chairman Shahid Ahmed during his visit to KCCI.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Rear Admiral (Retd) Shahid Ahmed visited the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday. He met business leaders during the visit.

Businessmen Group (BMG) Chairman Zubair Motiwala and KCCI President Talat Mahmood presented a commemorative crest to Shahid Ahmed.

Chief Collector Customs (Appraisement South) Wajid Ali also attended the meeting. Other participants included BMG Vice Chairman Tariq Yousuf and former KCCI President Shamim Ahmed Firpo.

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The visit brought port officials and business representatives together. They had an opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The supplied information did not specify the details of their discussions.

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