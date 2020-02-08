Qasim Naveed Qamar
Qasim Naveed Qamar Special Asst. to CM Sindh visited KVTC

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI- On the advice of Chief Minister Sindh, Special Assistant to CM on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar visited KVTC on Friday. While on his visit was briefed about the achievements of KVTC and its students. He lauded the efforts of KVTC in enhancing the strengths of intellectually challenged children so that they can achieve their maximum potential for independent living and meaningful careers. 

While speaking from the occasion Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that the Sindh government is committed to bringing better changes into the life of differently abled people and we are always ready to coordinate with other stakeholders for the cause. Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan CEO KVTC and Dr. Sagheer Ahmed – Former Health Minister & Advisor to PODIEC were also present and they visited all the departments of the institution. 

Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar added, ‘People of Determination International Exhibition & Conference (PODIEC 2020) shall present Sindh as Role Model for entire Pakistan to strengthen public-private partnerships and accelerate the integration of persons with disabilities into the mainstream ‘. He further added that ‘DEPD recognizes and appreciates the efforts of KVTC and would like KVTC to partner with DEPD & Sindh Government in organizing PODIEC 2020 as KVTC has organized successful exhibitions for the differently abled in the past’. 

CEO KVTC Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan welcomed the suggestion and said that KVTC will continue to play its role in the society for the betterment of the differently-abled. It is to mention here that PODIEC 2020 will be held from 17th to 19th April 2020 at Karachi Expo Centre. During his visit members of PODIEC Management Committee Adeeb Aijaz, Khalid Fasih Farooqui, Adeel Aijaz from Ripple Koncepts, KVTC Principal Sana Ayaz, Manager Academics Amir Shahab, Manager Administration Farheen Amir and Parent Relation Officer Sabeen Waqar were also present. 

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

