The Punjab Department of Special Education has announced new operational hours for special schools, effective January 13, 2025, when institutions across the province reopen after winter vacations.

While all government and private schools will resume on January 13, following the end of winter holidays on January 10, the Punjab government has decided against extending the break.

Special education schools will now operate from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Monday through Thursday and on Saturday. On Fridays, schools will close earlier, at 12:00 PM.

To ensure the well-being of students during the cold season, the department has temporarily relaxed the uniform policy. From January 13 to February 15, students will be allowed to wear warm clothing of their choice to stay comfortable and healthy amid the harsh winter conditions.