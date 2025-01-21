The Punjab government has launched the Punjab Social and Economic Registry (PSER) survey to identify and register eligible individuals for the 2025 Ramadan Relief Package. The initiative aims to provide financial aid to low-income families during Ramadan by offering essential food items at discounted prices. With a budget of Rs. 7.5 billion, the program focuses on collecting accurate data to ensure effective distribution.

The PSER survey’s primary objective is to gather detailed information about deserving families, helping the government implement social welfare programs more efficiently. Special teams are visiting homes across Punjab to support the registration process.

Over 5,000 registration centers have been set up, many in public schools during the summer break. Families can register by visiting the nearest center with their National Identity Card (CNIC).

For online registration, individuals can visit the Punjab government’s portal at pser.punjab.gov.pk. To register, they will need to provide their CNIC, email, password, and captcha code, then complete a form with details about the head of the household. Once submitted, eligibility will be assessed, and successful applicants will be enrolled in government welfare programs.

Registered individuals will be eligible for various relief initiatives, including: