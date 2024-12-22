RAWALPINDI,(INP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, has called on overseas Pakistanis to stop sending remittances to the country. Speaking to reporters outside Adiala jail after meeting Imran Khan, Aleema Khan said that the PTI founder said the government has no intentions to engage in talks with PTI, urging the overseas Pakistanis to halt remittances from tomorrow. Aleema Khan reiterated her brother’s demands for the release of prisoners, the establishment of a judicial commission on May 9 and November 26, and assured that Imran Khan would retract his call if dialogue with the government commenced.