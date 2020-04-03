TELECOM

PTCL signs MoU with Gulberg Greens for provision of state-of-the-art services

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gulberg Greens Islamabad for provision of Information Communication Technology (ICT) services and infrastructure in the society. 

The signatories included Muhammad Shehzad Yousuf, Chief Business Operations Officer, PTCL and Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, Secretary, Intelligence Bureau Employees Cooperative Housing Society (IBECHS) Islamabad. 

PTCL and IBECHS endeavor to transform Gulberg Greens into a smart city base, where the residents will be able to enjoy hi-speed, unlimited internet & bandwidth, crystal clear voice and Smart TV services with quality content.

On the occasion, Shehzad Yousuf, Chief Business Operations Officer, PTCL, said that “PTCL is committed to contribute towards the society by providing a robust ICT infrastructure and seamless services to the citizens in line with Prime Minister’s vision of a Digital Pakistan.”

Shujaat Ullah Qureshi, Secretary, IBECHS, said, “We feel privileged to partner with PTCL that will enable us to bridge the connectivity gap, provide uninterrupted services and move forward collectively to deliver better internet experience to residents of Gulberg Greens Islamabad.”

PTCL strives to provide communities with the necessary facilities and services that are pertinent for growth and endless possibilities.

