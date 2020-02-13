President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan today on a two-day visit

President Erdogan
ISLAMABAD – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will arrive in Islamabad today on a two-day visit to Pakistan.

He is visiting on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

President Erdogan will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising cabinet members and senior government officials besides heads and CEOs of leading Turkish corporations.

During the visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan will have one-on-one meeting, after which they will co-chair the 6th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in the joint cabinet format. At the conclusion of the Session, a Joint Declaration will be signed. A number of important agreements and MoUs are expected to be concluded. The two leaders will have a joint press stakeout.

President Erdogan will separately meet with his counterpart Dr. Arif Alvi. The Turkish President will also address Joint Session of the Parliament. Together with Prime Minister Imran Khan, he will address the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum which brings together leading investors and business-people from both sides.

Pakistan and Turkey have a unique and abiding relationship characterized by mutual support and exceptional mutual trust and understanding. Turkey supports the cause of self-determination for the people of Indian-Occupied Kashmir. Pakistan stands by Turkey on the question of Cyprus.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Erdogan, Pakistan-Turkey relations have further fortified into an enduring partnership.

The visit of President Erdogan will further deepen the flourishing Pakistan-Turkey strategic partnership.   

