October 15, 2026

Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise to $26.86 Billion

Web Desk October 15, 2026
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves total $26.863 billion, including State Bank and commercial bank holdings, on October 9, 2026.

Foreign Reserves: Pakistan reports $26.86 billion in total liquid foreign exchange reserves as of October 9, 2026.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves reached $26.863 billion as of October 9, 2026, according to figures released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The country’s total reserves stood at $26,863.3 million. The SBP held the largest share, while commercial banks accounted for the remainder.

Breakdown of Foreign Exchange Reserves

The SBP held $21,469.5 million in foreign exchange reserves. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5,393.8 million.

Together, these holdings brought Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves to $26,863.3 million.

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SBP Reserves Record Weekly Increase

During the week ended October 9, the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $16 million, reaching $21,469.5 million.

Foreign exchange reserves serve as an important indicator of a country’s external financial position. They help support international payments and provide a buffer against external economic pressures.

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