Ed Farm receives the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award for its work in youth education and cybersecurity awareness.

By: Kanwal Abidi

Birmingham, Alabama:

The FBI Birmingham Field Office is honored to present Ed Farm – one of the Bureau’s most noble recognitions, DCLA – the Director’s Community Leadership Award. FBI Community Leadership Award was established in 1990 to honour the individuals and organizations across the country who ‘demonstrate extraordinary commitment to strengthening communities and reducing crime and violence’.

Each year, FBI field offices select recipients on behalf of the FBI Director to recognize individuals and organizations whose work supports stronger, safer and more cohesive communities. Hence, every year, the FBI field office selects a recipient whose ‘work exemplifies partnership, service and positive community impact’.

On behalf of FBI Director Kash Patel, the Birmingham Division proudly recognizes this year’s honorees for their tremendous leadership and support towards laying edifice for stronger communities.

The devotion and dedication reflected in Ed Farm’s work – exemplified in building stronger, safer and more cohesive communities. Therefore, this year, FBI Birmingham celebrates the exceptional partnership with Ed Farm that brought the third annual Cyber Forensics Camp to life.

The Cyber Forensics Camp revolved around two-day, immersive STEM experience, which primarily engaged Birmingham area students from Grades 6 through 10. The collaborative efforts between Ed Farm and FBI Birmingham on the third annual Cyber Forensics Camp in 2025, brought out the nbst in the community outreach work by Ed Farm which has earned DCLA honor.

The two day camp incorporated a course, comprising hands-on labs and digital crime scene simulations. Ed Farm initiative directly supports the FBI’s mission by increasing cyber security awareness, developing future talent pipelines and advancing digital resilience across the region.

The camp evolved the participants’ zealous curiosity, strengthened their critical thinking and introduced young learners to careers in Cyber security and Digital Forensics.

The students gained real-world skills and a deeper understanding of how they can contribute to national security and help protect the communities they live in.

FBI Birmingham also recognizes the Ed Farm leadership, whose passion for education, innovation and lifelong learning helped ensure the Cyber Forensics Camp was not only educational but transformative.

The dedication of the team at Ed Farm exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and community engagement that the DCLA is designed to honor.

FBI Birmingham extends sincere gratitude to Ed Farm for their commitment to mentorship, public service and inspiring young problem solvers. Their combined efforts with FBI Birmingham strengthen community trust and help prepare the next generation of leaders who will safeguard our nation.

‘It is with appreciation and honor that we present this award’ said David R. Fitzgibbons, Special Agent in-charge of FBI Birmingham.

Further, David R. Fitzgibbons said ‘Congratulations and thank you for your exceptional leadership contributions to the Birmingham community and to the mission of the FBI.’

Follow THE AZB