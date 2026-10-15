Arey Wah Entertainment Launches Web Series Platform to Revive Pakistani Television’s Golden Era

Arey Wah Entertainment (AWE), a new independent digital entertainment platform, has launched on YouTube with a mission to revive the creative spirit of Pakistan’s television golden era.

The platform aims to move beyond conventional television programming. It will offer relatable stories and original content for diverse audiences, including Urdu-speaking viewers around the world.

AWE’s creators believe entertainment should do more than follow popular trends. They aim to produce thought-provoking stories that audiences need to watch. Through positive and insightful programming, the platform hopes to restore the creative depth and high standards that once defined Pakistani television.

Industry Personalities Attend Launch Ceremony

AWE recently celebrated its launch at a ceremony attended by prominent figures from Pakistan’s film, drama, media and advertising industries. Among the guests was Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman and CEO of Synergy Group, a leading integrated media enterprise in Pakistan.

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The platform has introduced several programmes to mark its launch. These include comedy, everyday-life stories and socially conscious drama.

‘Arey Wah’ Brings the Advertising World to the Screen

The flagship comedy series, ‘Arey Wah’, premiered on October 15, 2026. The show takes viewers behind the scenes of advertising agencies, exploring their professional culture and the glamorous yet chaotic realities of corporate life.

The series features Erica Robin, Reham Rafiq, Shaheera Jalil and Waqas GM. Through humour and workplace situations, it offers a fresh look at the people and pressures behind the advertising industry.

‘Salaam Zindagi’ Explores Everyday Human Experiences

Another series, ‘Salaam Zindagi’, focuses on ordinary people and the realities of living together. It explores awkward moments, everyday absurdities and the human connections that shape daily life.

The show features Erica Robin, Hurriya Mansoor, Sahal Soomro, Daniyal Omar, Abdul Ahad and Shakila Hassan.

Rather than relying on larger-than-life characters, the series draws its appeal from familiar situations and relatable personalities.

‘Chikkarr’ Raises Questions About Society

AWE’s socially focused series, ‘Chikkarr’, explores the dynamics of society through people who speak out, those who suppress others and those who remain silent.

The story reflects shared social realities and encourages viewers to question established norms. It also invites audiences to challenge injustice, ask difficult questions and find the courage to break their silence.

Streaming on YouTube

Arey Wah Entertainment aims to offer a distinctive digital destination for audiences seeking engaging, meaningful and original Urdu-language entertainment.

Viewers can explore its latest programmes and subscribe through the platform’s official YouTube channel.

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