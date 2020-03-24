HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Pakistanis will fight war against Covid-19 as one nation: COAS

Muhammad Saleem 9 hours ago
0 2 Less than a minute

RAWALPINDI – Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed the resolve that all Pakistanis will fight war against Covid-19 as one nation.

In a series of tweets tonight, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted the Army Chief as saying that Pakistan Army is cognizant of the challenges posed by Coronavirus to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The army chief expressed resolve that Pakistan Army will never leave the people of Gilgit-Baltistan alone in these challenging times. 

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army is working closely with Gilgit-Baltistan government and civil administration to provide them all possible support while additional resources are being arranged on war footing. 

Muhammad Saleem

Related Articles

ADA Awards held at Governor house sindh

January 21, 2019
Aasia Bibi acquittal

negotiations underway as protests spread over Aasia Bibi acquittal

November 2, 2018

Cricket & Development of Southern Punjab: OLX & Multan Sultans Join Hand in HBL PSL

February 22, 2019

5th ODI: Pakistan to face South Africa today

January 30, 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: