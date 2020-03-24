Pakistanis will fight war against Covid-19 as one nation: COAS

RAWALPINDI – Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed the resolve that all Pakistanis will fight war against Covid-19 as one nation.

In a series of tweets tonight, DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted the Army Chief as saying that Pakistan Army is cognizant of the challenges posed by Coronavirus to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The army chief expressed resolve that Pakistan Army will never leave the people of Gilgit-Baltistan alone in these challenging times.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan Army is working closely with Gilgit-Baltistan government and civil administration to provide them all possible support while additional resources are being arranged on war footing.



