PESHAWAR: Pakistani security forces successfully repelled an infiltration attempt by Khawarij militants and Afghan Taliban fighters along the border, neutralizing over 15 militants during an intense operation on Saturday.

According to reports, a group of 20-25 militants attempted to enter Pakistan from two locations in Kurram and North Waziristan, using Afghan Taliban border posts as cover. Acting on intelligence, Pakistani forces swiftly responded, preventing the infiltration.

The militants, including TTP fighters residing in safe havens across the border, launched their attack from Afghan Taliban positions. When their initial attempt was thwarted, they resorted to heavy weaponry, targeting Pakistani positions.

Demonstrating exceptional bravery, Pakistani forces launched a robust counteroffensive, resulting in over 15 militant casualties. The intense retaliation forced the Afghan Taliban to abandon six border posts and retreat, with further losses anticipated.

This operation highlights the resolve of Pakistani forces in safeguarding the nation’s borders and countering cross-border threats.