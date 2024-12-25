Pakistan is set to purchase 40 Chinese J-35 stealth fighter jets, marking China’s first-ever transfer of fifth-generation aircraft to a foreign nation.

The J-35, a lighter version of China’s J-20, is primarily designed for use on Chinese aircraft carriers. It is China’s second fifth-generation fighter, following the J-20, and shares similarities with the US Lockheed Martin F-35, though the J-35 features a single engine, while the F-35 is equipped with twin engines.

Earlier, the land-based variant of the J-35 was known as the J-31. Currently, China is the only country in the region to have developed stealth aircraft.

According to the South China Morning Post, China is expected to deliver all 40 fighter jets within two years, citing reports from Pakistani media.

This development follows a visit by top Chinese PLA General Zhang Youxia to Pakistan last month, where he held private talks with Pakistan’s Army Chief, Gen. Asim Munir. Gen. Zhang, who serves as Vice Chairman of China’s Central Military Commission under President Xi Jinping, oversees the Chinese military.

Although the deal has not been officially confirmed by Beijing or Chinese state media, the reports signal a significant military cooperation between the two countries.