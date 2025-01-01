Starting January 1, Pakistan begins its two-year term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

Pakistan replaces Japan, which held the Asian seat. This marks the eighth time the country has served on the 15-member council.

Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, emphasized that the country aims to actively engage in tackling global challenges. Pakistan was elected in June with overwhelming support, securing 182 votes out of 193 in the General Assembly, well beyond the 124 votes needed.

According to a report by Pak Observer on Wednesday, Ambassador Akram noted that Pakistan enters the Council at a time of heightened global tension, including intense competition between major powers, ongoing conflicts in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and an escalating arms race.

He affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to playing a responsible role, in line with the UN Charter, to prevent wars, promote peaceful dispute resolutions, and mitigate the adverse effects of geopolitical rivalries and terrorism.

Additionally, Pakistan will continue addressing regional security concerns, including cross-border terrorism, the suppression of Kashmiri self-determination, the growing arms imbalance in South Asia, and challenges to its strategic deterrence. Akram expressed confidence that Pakistan’s experienced team at the UN will make a significant impact on the Security Council’s work.

Pakistan has previously served on the Security Council in 2012-13, 2003-04, 1993-94, 1983-84, 1976-77, 1968-69, and 1952-53.