November 11, 2026

KCCI Signs MoU with Uzbekistan & C.I.S. Trade Centre to Boost Bilateral Trade

Web Desk November 10, 2026

The agreement aims to strengthen business ties, facilitate trade delegations and encourage participation in international exhibitions and trade fairs.

- KCCI MoU signing ceremony with Uzbekistan & C.I.S. Trade Centre Chairman Sohail Moton and KCCI officials.

KCCI and Uzbekistan & C.I.S. Trade Centre sign an MoU to strengthen bilateral trade.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Uzbekistan & C.I.S. Trade Centre (UCTC) to strengthen bilateral trade and expand business cooperation.

The agreement aims to facilitate the exchange of trade delegations and encourage participation in trade fairs and exhibitions. It will also provide opportunities for businesses to explore new markets and develop commercial partnerships.

Officials Attend MoU Signing Ceremony

UCTC Chairman Sohail Moton attended the signing ceremony alongside other officials of the trade centre.

KCCI President Talat Mahmood, Senior Vice President Aslam Pakhali and Vice President Atif Jamil-ur-Rahman also attended. Members of KCCI’s Executive Committee were present at the event.

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The agreement reflects both organisations’ interest in promoting trade relations and creating stronger links between business communities in Pakistan, Uzbekistan and other Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) markets.

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