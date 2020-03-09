Pakistan reaffirms support for peaceful, stable Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reaffirmed its support for a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbors.

On reelecting Ashraf Ghani as the President of Afghanistan, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui in a press release on Monday, said the people of Pakistan are linked to the brotherly people of Afghanistan through immutable bonds of history, geography, faith, kinship, culture, language, and customs and traditions.

The spokesperson said signing of the U.S.-Taliban Peace Agreement in Doha has created a historic opportunity for the people of Afghanistan and a pathway to intra-Afghan negotiations.



