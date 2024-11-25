The Ministry of Religious Affairs has launched the “Pak Hajj 2025” mobile app to provide comprehensive assistance and guidance to Pakistani pilgrims preparing for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

Available for both Android and iPhone users, the app includes a variety of features aimed at enhancing the experience for those undertaking the sacred journey to Makkah and Madinah.

According to a report by Samaa TV on Monday, having been successfully used by pilgrims during last year’s Hajj, the app is expected to play an essential role in 2025 as well.

“The Ministry of Religious Affairs has introduced the Pak Hajj app to increase awareness among Hajj pilgrims,” the ministry said in an official statement. “The app will keep applicants informed throughout every step of the process.”

Key features include access to detailed Hajj training schedules, with information on dates, times, and locations of sessions. Pilgrims can also view flight details, such as flight numbers, departure cities, and schedules for both departure and return.

Beyond logistical support, the app offers navigational assistance, with maps of key locations and routes in Makkah and Madinah to help pilgrims navigate the busy cities smoothly.

Saudi Arabia has allocated a quota of 179,210 pilgrims for Pakistan for Hajj 2025. To streamline the application process, 15 designated Pakistani banks began accepting applications from prospective pilgrims on Monday.