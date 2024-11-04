Karachi: Pakistan Cables Limited pledged to support the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) for its ongoing

efforts for mangrove plantation. To kick off the plantation, the Pakistan Cables employees volunteered to

participate in the mangrove plantation activity at WWF Wetland Centre, Karachi. The Company will support plantation of 1,000 mangroves at a designated WWF site in Somyani.

Through the collaboration, Pakistan Cables reaffirms its commitment to environmental conservation. The plantation drive reflects Pakistan Cables’ broader environmental goals, which include reducing carbon emissions and promoting green initiatives as part of its corporate social responsibility agenda. The Company’s carbon emission reduction targets were approved and validated by SBTi in 2023.

About Pakistan Cables Ltd.

Founded in 1953, Pakistan Cables is the premiere and most reputable cable manufacturer in Pakistan. It is the

first and oldest wires and cable manufacturer listed on the PSX since 1955. It is also a member company of the

Amir S. Chinoy (ASC) group. The company has the largest geographical footprint in Pakistan with presence in

over 180 cities. It is ISO9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 AND OHSAS 18001:2007 certified and various cables type

tested by KEMA, Netherlands. Pakistan Cables is the only building material company in Pakistan that has its

carbon emission reduction targets approved and validated by SBTi. To learn more about Pakistan Cables Ltd. :

http://www.pakistancables.com

About WWF, Pakistan

Operational since 1970, WWF-Pakistan has grown from a small group of wildlife enthusiasts to the country’s

largest environmental organization. Today, we are part of an international network, established in 1961, which

has an active presence in over 100 countries across five continents, and has the support of five million people.

As we have evolved, our focus has broadened from localized efforts and individual habitats and species to an

ambitious strategy that is protecting freshwater resources, securing our oceans, restoring and protecting

vulnerable forests, transforming food and markets, protecting threatened wildlife and habitats, tackling

climate change, and putting sustainability at the forefront in linear infrastructure development. To learn more

about World Wide Fund- Pakistan: https://www.wwfpak.org/