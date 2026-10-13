October 14, 2026

Modern Computer Skills Essential for Madrassa Students, Says Karachi Education Board Chairman

Web Desk October 14, 2026
Musharraf Ali Rajput at the computer lab inauguration at Jamia Arabia Islamia Madrassa in Karachi.

Musharraf Ali Rajput inaugurates a computer lab at Jamia Arabia Islamia Madrassa in Karachi.

Musharraf Ali Rajput, Chairman of the Board of Secondary Education and Technical Board Karachi, has emphasised the importance of modern education alongside religious studies for students of religious seminaries.

He said that modern knowledge, particularly computer skills, could make everyday tasks easier and help spread Islam’s message more effectively across the world.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration ceremony of a computer lab at Jamia Arabia Islamia Madrassa in Scout Colony, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi.

The ceremony also featured speeches by Syed Akhtar Mir, Provincial Secretary of the Sindh Boy Scouts Association; Union Council Nazim Nasir Ashfaq; Madrassa Administrator Maulana Muhammad Fasihuddin; and Maulana Muzammil Farooq.

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Rajput further explained that religious education and modern knowledge should not be viewed as competing fields. However, he stressed that computer skills have become essential for employment and meeting the demands of the modern world.

“We must equip our students with the skills needed to compete with the rest of the world,” he said.

Earlier, Rajput inaugurated the computer lab at the madrassa. Organisers also presented a documentary highlighting the institution’s performance and educational activities.

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