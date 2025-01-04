Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior has ordered the immediate closure of two international non-governmental organizations (INGOs), Vital Strategies and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, for engaging in illegal activities within the country. The directive also mandates that all provincial governments enforce the shutdowns and take necessary action.

In a move that has raised eyebrows in the international NGO community, the Ministry has also instructed the State Bank of Pakistan to freeze the bank accounts of both organizations. The shutdowns come after authorities discovered that the INGOs had been operating in the country without the requisite approval from the government, despite having worked with the Ministry of Health for years.

Both organizations were expected to register with Pakistan’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SECP) or the Economic Affairs Division, a requirement set by the government for foreign entities operating in the country. However, the NGOs failed to comply with this legal stipulation, prompting the government’s action.

Vital Strategies, an international public health NGO, and the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, a prominent US-based group focused on tobacco control, have been active in Pakistan for years, partnering with local authorities to address public health issues. Despite their years of collaboration with the Ministry of Health, both organizations’ failure to adhere to registration laws has put them at odds with the Pakistani government.

The closure is part of Pakistan’s broader initiative to regulate foreign organizations and ensure compliance with national laws. The government has signaled its intention to take similar actions against other INGOs and NGOs that are operating without following the proper procedures.

Both NGOs have yet to respond publicly to the closure orders.