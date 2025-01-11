The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed a 15-member squad for the two ICC World Test Championship matches against the West Indies. The Tests will take place in Multan from January 17–21 and January 25–29.

Key Squad Changes and Inclusions

The squad sees seven changes from the team that toured South Africa, retaining core players like Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Noman Ali.

Spin Reinforcements:

To strengthen the spin department, Sajid Khan and Abrar Ahmed return to the squad, joining left-arm spinner Noman Ali.

Batting Updates:

Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira have been recalled, replacing the injured Saim Ayub and the out-of-form Abdullah Shafique.

Pacer Rotation:

As part of workload management, pacers Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah have been rested. Replacements include Mohammad Ali, Khurram Shahzad, and uncapped pacer Kashif Ali.

Wicketkeeping Change:

With Haseebullah sidelined due to an injury, former Pakistan U19 captain Rohail Nazir has been included as a backup wicketkeeper.

Full Squad:

Shan Masood (captain) Saud Shakeel (vice-captain) Abrar Ahmed Babar Azam Imam-ul-Haq Kamran Ghulam Kashif Ali Khurram Shahzad Mohammad Ali Mohammad Huraira Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter) Noman Ali Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter) Sajid Khan Salman Ali Agha

The series is a critical opportunity for Pakistan to improve its standing in the ICC World Test Championship while giving several new and returning players a chance to prove their mettle.