Karachi, October 15, 2025: Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC) has

achieved an upgrade to AM2 with a Positive Outlook from Pakistan Credit Rating Agency

(PACRA), a recognition earned through the company’s hard work, consistency, and unwavering

commitment to excellence in Islamic fund management. The upgrade reflects PQAMC’s strong

governance framework, disciplined investment approach, and sustained growth momentum

within Pakistan’s Islamic asset management sector.

This milestone underscores PQAMC’s exceptional performance and rapid expansion in

Pakistan’s Islamic asset management landscape. During FY2025, the company achieved an

impressive 117% year-on-year growth in Assets Under Management (AUMs), reaffirming its

position as one of the fastest-growing Islamic asset management companies in the country. Its

flagship Pak-Qatar Income Plan (PQMIP) has also delivered outstanding results, earning an

upgrade from A+ to AA– by PACRA and recording dividends and annualized yields exceeding

20% in multiple months during FY2024–25.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Farhan Shaukat, Chief Executive Officer of PQAMC, said:

“The upgraded outlook by PACRA and our exceptional growth performance are both reflections

of our team’s commitment to excellence and the trust placed in us by our investors. At PQAMC,

we remain focused on delivering sustainable, Shariah-compliant investment opportunities built

on transparency, performance, and ethical wealth creation.”

As part of the Pak-Qatar Group, Pakistan’s premier and pioneer Islamic financial services

group, PQAMC continues to expand its footprint by offering a diverse range of Shariah-

compliant funds and investment plans catering to both retail and institutional investors. These

include Equity, Income, Money Market, and Asset Allocation Funds, all maintaining strong

PACRA ratings and stable performance track records.

PQAMC remains committed to further strengthening its market position by broadening investor

access to ethical investment avenues, enhancing service quality, and supporting the long-term

development of Pakistan’s Islamic financial landscape.

