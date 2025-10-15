Karachi: foodpanda has announced a significant partnership with Al Qadir Welfare to enhance the well-being and provide long-term support for its rider community across Pakistan. This collaboration introduces a comprehensive welfare initiative, including the provision of free bike restoration services and the distribution of bikes at no cost to deserving riders, ensuring greater mobility and reduced operational burdens. Beyond physical assets, the partnership extends to critical areas such as healthcare support and skill development programs, all with the objective of empowering riders with enhanced financial stability and improved quality of life. This strategic collaboration highlights the company’s commitment to directly investing in the future and overall success of its core fleet.

Advertisements