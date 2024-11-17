Karachi Pakistan : The Sultanate of Oman celebrating the 54th glorious National Day on 18 th November,

marking milestone accomplishments in different areas.

The citizens of Oman and various state institutions have rendered an indispensable

contribution to the continuous achievements in the path of the comprehensive

developmentduring the renewed renaissance of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik,

who has outlined a wise and sound visionthat leads to progress and prosperity in all

fields.

His Majesty’s directives to all state institutions to continue improving the missions

entrusted to them and to develop appropriate conditions to upgrade performance at all

levels have contributed positively over the past five years toachieving success in

various targets of Oman Vision 2040.

The government of His Majesty the Sultan has managed to improve the state’s

economic and financial performance andreduce debt and increase the gross domestic

product; as the state’s public revenue at the end of August 2024 amounted to RO 8.106

billion, up by RO 183 million compared to RO 7.923 billion registered over the same

period in 2023.

The state's general budget until August 2024 achieved a surplus of about RO 447

million, while the public debt portfolio declined by the end of June 2024 to RO 14.4

billion, compared to RO 20.8 billion in 2021.

The Sultanate of Oman also launched this year (2024) the social protection system by

unifying and merging pension funds, and restructuring the schemes.

Oman succeeded in reducing the ratio of public debt to GDP from 62.3 percent in 2021

to 35 percent in mid-2024 and achieving a budget surplus for consecutive years,

recording 2.7 percent and 2.2 percent in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

This has led to a remarkable improvement in the credit rating of the Sultanate of Oman

by credit rating agencies, as Standard & Poor's raised its second credit rating for the

Sultanate of Oman to "BBB-" from "BB+" with a stable outlook. Further, Moody's revised

its outlook for the Sultanate of Oman from a stable to a positive, confirming the credit

rating at "Ba1".

These ratings affirm that the Sultanate of Oman is a safe investment environment, as it

returned to this rating category after a decline of nearly 7 years (since 2017) due to the

repercussions of the crises resulting from the slupm in global oil prices and the Covid-19

pandemic.

Moreover, the Sultanate of Oman has also advanced in many international indicators,

as it rose 39 ranks in the 2024 Index of Economic Freedom issued by the Heritage

Foundation to obtain the 56th place globally after being ranked 95th globally in 2023. In

the Entrepreneurship Index, it came in the 11th place globally, advancing 27 places from

its ranking in 2022/2023. It also came in the 50th place globally in the Environmental

Performance Index after being ranked 149th in the 2022 ranking.

In the education sector, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) achieved a remarkable

progress in the 2025 World University Rankings to obtain the 362nd place, advancing

92 places from its previous classification.

The Sultanate of Oman also advanced 10 ranks in the Global Innovation Index issued

by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), to obtain the 69th place globally

out of 132 countries included in the index; as Oman achieved the highest performance

in: (human capital, research, and infrastructure). Oman also advanced 9 ranks in

innovation outputs and came among the top 20 countries globally in 5 sub-indicators,

including: second place globally in the percentage of government spending per student,

in addition to the 16th place globally in the availability of information and communication

technologies, and the 19th place globally in doing business, as it jumped 93 ranks in the

growth rate of labour productivity compared to its ranking in the 2022 index.

Meanwhile, the volume of foreign direct investments (FDI) in the Sultanate of Oman

until the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to RO 25.05 billion, an increase of

21.6 percent compared to the same period in 2022, which amounted to RO 20.59

billion.

Regarding the government investments, Oman Investment Authority (OIA) is exerting

sincere efforts to make the Sultanate of Oman an attractive investment destination and

achieve sustainable economic development. The Authority’s assets increased to RO

19.2 billion compared to about RO 17.9 billion at the end of 2022. It contributed to

achieving profits exceeding RO 1.7 billion, and supporting the state’s general budget

with an amount of RO 800 million, and repaid RO 300 million of loans from its

subsidiaries before their due date in 2023.

The OIA invests in 13 global funds, such as the Platinum Investment Fund and the

Global Infrastructure Fund, in addition to direct investments in global companies, such

as the American “Our Next Energy” Company and the Australian “Hysata”.

One of the most important strategic projects that were inaugurated at the beginning of

this year (2024) is the DuqmRefinery and Petrochemical Industries Project in the

Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD).

The refinery is the largest joint investment project between the Sultanate of Oman and

the State of Kuwait, integrated between the Omani OQ Group and Kuwait Petroleum

International Company, with a capital exceeding RO 3.5 billion.

The Sultanate of Oman has witnessed the implementation of many projects in the field

of renewable energy, most notably Manah Solar Power Project with a production

capacity of 1,000 megawatts located in A’Dakhiliyah Governorate, IbriSolar Power

Project with a production capacity of 500 megawatts located in A’Dhahirah Governorate,

Barka Solar Power Project with a production capacity of 500 megawatts located in

South Al Batinah Governorate, the Amin Solar Power Plant Project with a production

capacity of 100 megawatts located in Dhofar Governorate, Sohar Solar Power Project

with a production capacity of 100 megawatts in North Al Batinah Governorate and

Dhofar Wind Farm with a production capacity of 50 megawatts located in Dhofar

Governorate.

The Sultanate of Oman is pressing ahead with boosting public and private sectors

partnership, as the private sector is the key driver of the economic development and

GDP growth in various sectors. The private sector also contributes remarkably to the

economic diversification efforts, as it is a peer to the public sector in social development

through the contribution of its institutions to education, health and social investment.

Oman Vision 2040 has placed the private sector in a position to lead a competitive

national economy linked to the global economy. The private sector has embarked on

enhancing efforts to elevate the national economy through exploring the opportunities

offered by incentive initiatives, such as the National Program for Private Sector

Development and Foreign Trade “Nazdaher” and financial incentive and sustainability

initiatives, along with enhancing partnership with the government sector.

The private sector is also the incubator environment for national capital investment, as it

relies primarily on individual initiatives, whether in the form of personal companies or

joint-stock companies, in addition to hosting innovative ideas and transforming them into

projects that benefit society through entrepreneurs and small and medium

enterprises(SMEs). The sector is also the main component for attracting foreign

investment, whether by providing effective partnerships in qualitative projects or by

providing the requirements for these projects through local content of products and

services.

The total volume of added investment in all industrial cities affiliated to the Public

Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn) during the first half of 2024 exceeded RO

177 million, bringing the total volume of investment in all these cities, including

Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) and Al Mazunah Free Zone, to more than RO 7.6

billion.

Meanwhile, the number of localized investment contracts reached 2,310. As many as

55,242 employees work in investment projects in all industrial cities, of whom Omanis

constitute 38 percent, while the total area of existing and new industrial cities reached

163,176,459 square meters.

The volume of cumulative investment in Sohar Free Zone, Salalah Free Zone and

Khazaen Economic City amounted to RO 1.33 billion, covering several sectors, most

notably the pharmaceuticals, food, petrochemicals, plastics, logistics, renewable energy

sectors and others.

As far as the ports sector is concerned, the ports of Sohar, Salalah and Duqm, which

enjoy a globally integrated infrastructure, continue to boost their operational efficiencies

to become major berthing stations on various global shipping lines. During the first half

of 2024, these ports maintained their operational volumes, handling about 1.8 million

containers with a general cargo volume of up to 13 million tons. This figure reflects the

ports’ effective contribution to supporting the national economy and enabling Omani

exports to reach international markets with a high competitive capacity.

The dry dock in the Special Economic Zone in Duqm(SEZAD), which is classified as the

second largest dry dock for ship repair and maintenance in the Middle East and North

Africa (MENA Region), was able to implement 106 projects from about 70 countries

around the world during the first half of 2024, thanks to its strategic location close to

global shipping lines.

In the tourism sector, the Sultanate of Oman has achieved remarkable results in recent

years, as the number of tourists increased by 36.7 percent to nearly 4 million tourists in

2023 compared to 2022. The number of visitors coming to the Sultanate of Oman by the

end of the first half of 2024amounted to about 2 million, an increase of 3.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of hotel establishments stands at 895, including 34,378 hotel

rooms.

The Sultanate of Oman continues its focus on the comprehensive and balanced

development of all governorates through the construction of sustainable cities within the

priorities of Oman Vision 2040. This approach is done by channeling investments

towards constructing smart cities and developing governorates while applying the

principle of administrative and economic decentralization.

Sultan Haitham City project represents the first smart and sustainable project as an

integrated city with an area of 14,800,000 square meters. It includes about 20,000

housing units distributed over 19 integrated neighborhoods with various facilities and

services.

The progress made by the Sultanate of Oman in many global indicators reflects the

determination of the country, as a government and people, to achieve its future

aspirations to be among the advanced countries.

Among these indicators is the progress made by Oman in the media index for the

second year in a row, ranking 40th globally after advancing 6 ranks in the Global Soft

Power Index issued by the British Brand Finance Agency for 2024, compared to the

46th place in 2023.

It also advanced in other sub-indices, such as advancing 10 ranks in the Sustainable

Future Index and 5 ranks in the Positive Impact Index.

The Sultanate of Oman also achieved qualitative progress in the Global Environmental

Performance Index for 2024, advancing 99 places from the previous ranking (where it

was ranked 149th globally), to occupy the 50th place globally in 2024 ranking, which

was announced by the Yale Center for Environmental Policy and Law at Yale University

in the United States.

The Royal vision of His Majesty seeks to uplift the human thought by furnishing the

appropriate environment for establishing qualitative cultural and intellectual

institutions.Laying the foundation stone of Oman Cultural Complex at the Airport

Heights in Muscat Governorate represents a vivid example of this approach. Oman

Cultural Complex seeks to promote cultural, literary, theatrical and research activities

through the enhancement of relevant programmes. The moveaims to expand the scope

of engagement in highlighting Oman’s cultural heritage and exploring the country’s

accomplishments. The complex includes three main buildings, namely the National

Theatre, the National Library and the National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA).

On the domestic front, His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik continues his Royal meet-

the-people tours to engage with citizens all over the Sultanate of Oman and listen to

their visions and proposals about measures to promote the development of their

respective governorates and upgrade economic and service projects.

In continuation of this Royal approach, His Majesty the Sultan held a meeting at the

Royal Camp in Saih Al Mahasin in the Wilayat of Khasab, Musandam Governorate, with

sheikhs and dignitaries of Musandam, some members of the Council of Oman and

members of the Municipal Council and the businessmen community in the Governorate.

Meanwhile, the Council of Oman, represented by the State Council and the Shura

Council, is a key partner in this important phase. In exercising its national roles and

responsibilities, the Council of Oman relies on the Basic Law of the State and the Law

of the Council of Oman, which have defined the paths of work according to clear

powers.

During the first convening of the eighth term, the State Council discussed a number of

topics, including draft laws referred by the government, in addition to the draft state

general budget for the fiscal year 2024. It also held 5 public sessions.

A joint session was also held with the Shura Council to discuss the disputed articles in a

number of draft laws, in implementation of the provisions of Article (49) of the Council of

Oman’s Law.

On its turn, the Shura Council held, during the same period, 12 regular sessions and

dealt with 4 ministerial statements, approved 20 draft laws and agreements referred by

the government, and 4 urgent statements.

The municipal councils in various governorates of the Sultanate of Oman work on the

basis of decentralization. The government has paid attention to activating the role of

these councils and developing their legislations, in translation of the far-sighted vision of

His Majesty the Sultan towards enabling them to carry out their developmental and

societal roles in accordance with their prerogatives. This approach comes within the

priorities of Oman Vision 2040 regarding the development of sustainable governorates

and cities.

The Sultanate of Oman also attaches a great importance to the education sector as it is

a tool for development and progress.

In this context, the Council of Ministers approved, during a meeting held last September

under the chair of His Majesty the Sultan, the allocation of RO 40 million to be added to

the current 5-year plan to help accelerate the construction of new schools, in light of a

steady rise in number of students in some governorates.

The number of students in public and private schools during the current academic year

has exceeded one million male and female students. This year (2024) witnessed the

opening of 16 new schools in a number of governorates. Construction of 15 school

buildings has also begun and tenders have been floated for 20 new schools.

The teachers represent the cornerstone of the development and progress of Oman’s

renewed renaissance. In this context, the Honourable Lady, Spouse of His Majesty the

Sultan has stressed that teachers play a vital role in the educational system.

As for the health sector in the Sultanate of Oman, it is witnessing a remarkable

development that meets the aspirations of the government and Oman Vision 2040. This

progress is reflected on the health infrastructure and the improvement in the quality of

services provided to citizens and residents.

Among the projects that the health strategy focuses on is providing secondary and

tertiary healthcare through constructing, replacing, upgrading and expanding hospitals

in most governorates. Currently, 9 hospitals are being built with more than 1,660 beds,

and 5 other referral hospitals are being expanded. To keep pace with the requirements

of primary healthcare to provide basic health services, 15 primary healthcare institutions

are currently being constructed, replaced and expanded, in addition to establishing 9

kidney dialysis units.

Meanwhile, the University Medical City, which was established last February,

contributes to backing the government’s efforts to upgrade the health sector in the

Sultanate of Oman, and providing health services to citizens and residents according to

national and international standards. The city includes Sultan Qaboos University

Hospital, Oman National Center for Hematology and Marrow Transplantation and Sultan

Qaboos Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Center.

The Medical City Hospital for Military and Security Services – Muscat which was

inaugurated by His Majesty the Sultan this month, represents an addition to the efforts

of the Sultanate of Oman to provide medical services and healthcare.

The government of the Sultanate of Oman attaches a great importance to the youth due

to their vital role in the march of building Oman’s renewed renaissance. This was

underscored by HH Sayyid Theyazin bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports

and Youth, when he addressed the Omani youth on their annual day. HH Sayyid

Theyazin lauded the thinking, dedication and endeavours of the Omani youth, affirming

that Oman relies on them to press ahead with the march of national development.

The Sultanate of Oman has always emphasized upholding the principles of

transparency and integrity and applying the approach of accountability in all sectors by

boosting the oversight system to achieve national goals. In this context, His Majesty has

underscored the importance of simplifying procedures and governing performance,

integrity and accountability to ensure full alignment and harmony with the requirements

of his vision.

The Sultanate of Oman also continues to extend bridges of cooperation, consolidate the

principle of friendship, and strengthen relations with countries of the world.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik’s visits to a number of Arab and foreign countries

embody this approach that lays emphasis on cooperation and close diplomatic relations

with these countries.

The visits also aim at discussing the existing paths of cooperation with those countries

in various fields and exploring opportunities for their development and growth in a way

that serves common interests and aspirations.

His Majesty recently made visits to the Republic of India, Republic of Singapore, the

United Kingdom, the Federal Republic of Germany, the United Arab Emirates, the State

of Kuwait and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

A number of world leaders also made visits to Oman, including President Dr. Frank-

Walter Steinmeier of the Federal Republic of Germany, Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al

Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, President Dr. Alain Berset of the Swiss

Confederation and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People's Democratic

Republic of Algeria.

During these visits, a number of agreements, memoranda of understanding and

executive programmes were signed, covering various areas.

On the political level, the Sultanate of Oman always underlines the pillars of its foreign

policy, which is based on the principles of good neighborliness, non-interference in the

internal affairs of others, establishing a fair system for the exchange of benefits and

interests, establishing the foundations of stability and peace and contributing positively

to them.

Oman also believes in dialogue and tolerance as an approach to addressing all issues

and challenges to achieve peace. It also believes in relations based on mutual respect,

positive cooperation and harmony between countries.

In its speech before the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the

Sultanate of Oman affirmed that its leadership, government and people believe in using

legitimate and peaceful means to resolve issues and conflicts. From this standpoint, it

called for an immediate cessation of fighting and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon

and the Red Sea region, and addressing the causes of the conflict by ending the illegal

Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, achieving justice for the Palestinian

people on the basis of the two-state solution and establishing an independent

Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders.